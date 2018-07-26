MLB trade: Yankees, Blue Jays reportedly agree to J.A. Happ trade

Happ might be the best starter moved this month

The New York Yankees have reportedly landed the rotation help they've been trying to acquire since the offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Yankees and Blue Jays have an agreement in place on a trade sending veteran southpaw J.A. Happ to New York. Third baseman Brandon Drury and outfield prospect Billy McKinney are reportedly heading to Toronto. Neither team has confirmed the trade.

Happ, 35, is widely believed to be the best starting pitcher who will be moved before the deadline. A free agent at season's end, thus far this season he's posted a 4.18 ERA (101 ERA+) and 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 starts. He's scuffled recently, allowing at least five runs in three of his last four outings.

Nonetheless, the Yankees are banking on Happ's recent track record as an above-average starter. From 2015-17, Happ accumulated a 3.43 ERA (122 ERA+) and 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Earlier this year, he made his first career All-Star Game.

More on this deal to come.

