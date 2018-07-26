MLB trade: Yankees, Blue Jays reportedly agree to J.A. Happ trade
Happ might be the best starter moved this month
The New York Yankees have reportedly landed the rotation help they've been trying to acquire since the offseason.
According to multiple reports, the Yankees and Blue Jays have an agreement in place on a trade sending veteran southpaw J.A. Happ to New York. Third baseman Brandon Drury and outfield prospect Billy McKinney are reportedly heading to Toronto. Neither team has confirmed the trade.
Happ, 35, is widely believed to be the best starting pitcher who will be moved before the deadline. A free agent at season's end, thus far this season he's posted a 4.18 ERA (101 ERA+) and 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 starts. He's scuffled recently, allowing at least five runs in three of his last four outings.
Nonetheless, the Yankees are banking on Happ's recent track record as an above-average starter. From 2015-17, Happ accumulated a 3.43 ERA (122 ERA+) and 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Earlier this year, he made his first career All-Star Game.
More on this deal to come.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Nats could sell at deadline
Impending free-agent relievers are most likely to be moved
-
Brewers reportedly acquire Joakim Soria
Soria was having a nice bounce-back season with the White Sox
-
MLB rumors: 'Heavy interest' in Wheeler
Keep up with all the latest trade rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Rockies add Oh to bullpen in trade
The right-handed reliever and former Cardinals closer is having a bounce-back season
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
Shoulder injury sends Kris Bryant to DL
Bryant missed almost three weeks with shoulder trouble earlier this year