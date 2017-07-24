MLB trades: After long holdup, Twins finally acquire Jaime Garcia from the Braves

It took a few days longer than expected, but the Minnesota Twins have finally acquired left-hander Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves. Catcher Anthony Recker and cash also go to Minnesota in exchange for pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa.

Here is the Twins' announcement of the trade:

#MNTwins acquire LHP Jaime García, catcher Anthony Recker & cash considerations from Braves in exchange for minor league RHP Huascar Ynoa. pic.twitter.com/TeQN72Qbyy — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 24, 2017

The Twins and Braves reportedly agreed to a Garcia trade last week, though that deal fell apart over medical concerns about the player heading to Atlanta. That player, minor league right-hander Nick Burdi, is currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Garcia, 31, is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA (100 ERA+) and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts and 113 innings this season. This is the final year of his contract, so the Twins picked him up as a pure rental. There is no long-term control here. Recker gives the team added depth behind the plate, which is never a bad thing.

Ynoa, 19, is currently ranked as the 22nd best prospect in the Twins system by MLB.com. He has a 5.26 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings down in rookie ball this year. Here is a piece of MLB.com's scouting report:

Ynoa offers an interesting three-pitch mix, with an advanced feel for how to use it for his age, coming from a strong and durable body. He touched 94-95 mph with his fastball at times and he could get there more consistently as he gets stronger. He throws a slurvy breaking ball around 80 mph, with some thinking it might eventually evolve into a solid slider. His changeup is ahead of his breaking ball and he has a pretty good feel for it. Considering his delivery is still raw and he's trying to get to a point where he repeats it consistently, Ynoa throws a lot of strikes ... With his pitchability, solid stuff and good pitcher's frame, Ynoa has all of the ingredients to be a starting pitcher.

Minnesota comes into Monday with a 49-48 record overall. They're only 2 1/2 games back in the AL Central and one game back of the second wild card spot, however, so they're very much in the race. Garcia is a cheap rotation upgrade.