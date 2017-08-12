MLB Trades: Brewers add Mets infielder Neil Walker for the stretch run

The New York Mets are continuing their post-trade deadline wheeling and dealing.

On Saturday night, the Mets shipped infielder Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later. Walker is the fourth veteran the Mets have traded away in recent weeks, joining Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, and Jay Bruce. All four will become free agents after the season.

2B Neil Walker and cash have been acquired from the New York Mets in exchange for a player to be named. pic.twitter.com/UHwz2oiMDU — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 13, 2017

At this time of the season, the player to be named later likely falls into one of two categories. One, it's a 40-man roster player who has to go through trade waivers. Once the player go through trade waivers, he is named and sent to the Mets.

Or two, it's one (or more) players from an agreed upon pool of prospects, and the Mets will make their pick in a few weeks, after they evaluate the available players further. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson seemed to acknowledge that is the case here:

Alderson said it will be "awhile" before the player to be named later is resolved. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 13, 2017

Walker, 31, is hitting .264/.339/.442 with 10 home runs in 73 games around a hamstring injury this season. He is primarily a second baseman, though lately the Mets have been using him at first and third bases as well. Walker figures to man second with the Brewers.

Milwaukee's second basemen are hitting .244/.312/.360 with 10 home runs this season, giving the team some of the worst production in the league at the position. Jonathan Villar in particular as been a huge disappointment:

Villar in 2016: .285/.369/.457 with 19 HR and 62 SB

.285/.369/.457 with 19 HR and 62 SB Villar in 2017: .222/.281/.346 with 9 HR and 20 SB

The Brewers came into Saturday with a 59-59 record after losing six straight and seven of their past 10 games. They are three games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, so they are still within striking distance.