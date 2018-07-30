MLB trades, deadline rumors: Blue Jays trying to trade Roberto Osuna, Marlins' Brad Ziegler likely to be traded soon

The Blue Jays have already started trading away their impending free agents, with Seung-Hwan Oh going to the Rockies and J.A. Happ going to the Yankees. Chances are Tyler Clippard and Curtis Granderson will be traded at some point soon as well.

Toronto is also trying to move at least one young player as well. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, rival executives say the Blue Jays are trying to trade closer Roberto Osuna, who is currently serving a 75-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return Aug. 5 and he's currently pitching in minor league tune-up games.

There is no precedent for a player being traded while serving a domestic violence suspension. The Reds traded Aroldis Chapman to the Yankees while MLB was investigating his domestic violence incident, and the Yankees sent Chapman to the Cubs after he served his 30-day suspension. Unlike performance-enhancing drug suspensions, players suspended under the league's domestic violence policy are eligible for the postseason.

Osuna, 23, went 9 for 10 in save chances and pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15 1/3 innings before being suspended. Contenders are always looking for bullpen help at the trade deadline and Osuna is not a rental. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2021. Players do not accrue service time while suspended under the domestic violence policy, and Osuna's 75-game ban pushed his free agency back a year.

Now here are the latest rumors from around MLB:

Ziegler likely to be traded soon

Marlins sidewinder Brad Ziegler is "likely to be moved soon," reports Jon Heyman of Fancred.com. Heyman lists the Cubs and Red Sox as possible landing spots, with the Indians and Astros also potentially in the mix. Ziegler is in the final season of his two-year, $16 million contract.

The 38-year-old Ziegler has a 3.98 ERA in 52 innings this season, though he's been excellent since the start of June, pitching to a 0.93 ERA and holding opponents to a .161/.257/.269 batting line in his last 29 innings. His 74.0 percent ground ball rate is far and away the highest among the 191 pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched this season. (T.J. McFarland is second at 66.3 percent.)

Ziegler has been traded at the deadline twice before and figures to be a solid pickup for a contending team looking to bolster their relief crew for the stretch run.