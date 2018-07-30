MLB trades, deadline rumors: Nationals not expected to trade Bryce Harper, Giants not yet ready to sell

With back-to-back losses to the Marlins this weekend, there's some thought the Nationals should sell prior to the trade deadline. GM Mike Rizzo was said to be on the fence about selling prior to the four-game split in Miami.

If the Nationals do take the plunge and sell, one impending free agent they are not expected to move is Bryce Harper.

Rivals believe there’s almost no chance nats will market/trade Bryce Harper in 28-hour window that exists. 1. They want to sign him long-term. 2. They are within striking distance of 2 young teams. 3. They have team mostly back together (except Strasburg). — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2018

A case can be made the Nationals <em>should</em> trade Harper, though if they want to re-sign him, the best way to do that is to keep him at the deadline. Even if the club trades Harper with the intention of re-signing him after the season, the odds of re-signing him go down as soon as he's traded. Any sense of loyalty is eliminated and Harper gets a taste of life in another organization.

Jon Heyman of Fancred.com reports that, if the Nationals do sell at the deadline, they're more likely to move relievers Kelvin Herrera, Shawn Kelley, Ryan Madson, and Brandon Kintzler. All except Kintzler will be a free agent after the season. Herrera may be the only one with significant trade value, however, so keeping the others may not be off the table.

Now here are the latest rumors from around MLB:

Giants not yet ready to sell

Despite losing eight of their last 11 games, the Giants do not think they are out of the race, and are not yet ready to sell, reports ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. San Francisco is currently 53-54 and six games out of a postseason spot.

If the Giants do sell, Crasnick says relievers Sam Dyson and Will Smith could draw interest, plus I wouldn't rule out Andrew McCutchen as a trade chip. McCutchen is an impending free agent and shedding the remainder of his $14.75 million salary will help the Giants achieve their stated goal of getting under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. McCutchen could be traded in August, however. It doesn't have to happen before July 31.

Cardinals open to offers for Norris, Martinez

After losing nine times in their last 15 games, the Cardinals are open to listening to offers for Bud Norris and Jose Martinez, reports Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Norris is on a one-year contract and has been the team's best reliever all season. Martinez is under control through 2022 but does not have an obvious spot in the starting lineup.

The 33-year-old Norris has saved 20 games with a 3.14 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 innings so far this season. The bullpen has been a weakness for the Cardinals all season, and trading Norris would be a clear sign the team is focusing on 2019 rather than 2018. The Cardinals are eight games back in the NL Central and five games back of the second wild card spot.

As for Martinez, the just turned 30-year-old owns a robust .294/.359/.461 batting line with 18 doubles and 13 home runs, but he is essentially a man without a position. He's a well-below-average defender in the corner outfield spots and at first base, positions the Cardinals have covered multiple times over. An American League team is the best fit for Martinez.

Blue Jays trying to trade Osuna

The Blue Jays have already started trading away their impending free agents, with Seung-Hwan Oh going to the Rockies and J.A. Happ going to the Yankees. Chances are Tyler Clippard and Curtis Granderson will be traded at some point soon as well.

Toronto is also trying to move at least one young player as well. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, rival executives say the Blue Jays are trying to trade closer Roberto Osuna, who is currently serving a 75-game suspension under the league's domestic violence policy. He is eligible to return Aug. 5 and he's currently pitching in minor league tune-up games.

There is no precedent for a player being traded while serving a domestic violence suspension. The Reds traded Aroldis Chapman to the Yankees while MLB was investigating his domestic violence incident, and the Yankees sent Chapman to the Cubs after he served his 30-day suspension. Unlike performance-enhancing drug suspensions, players suspended under the league's domestic violence policy are eligible for the postseason.

Osuna, 23, went 9 for 10 in save chances and pitched to a 2.93 ERA in 15 1/3 innings before being suspended. Contenders are always looking for bullpen help at the trade deadline and Osuna is not a rental. He will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2021. Players do not accrue service time while suspended under the domestic violence policy, and Osuna's 75-game ban pushed his free agency back a year.

Ziegler likely to be traded soon

Marlins sidewinder Brad Ziegler is "likely to be moved soon," reports Jon Heyman of Fancred.com. Heyman lists the Cubs and Red Sox as possible landing spots, with the Indians and Astros also potentially in the mix. Ziegler is in the final season of his two-year, $16 million contract.

The 38-year-old Ziegler has a 3.98 ERA in 52 innings this season, though he's been excellent since the start of June, pitching to a 0.93 ERA and holding opponents to a .161/.257/.269 batting line in his last 29 innings. His 74.0 percent ground ball rate is far and away the highest among the 191 pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched this season. (T.J. McFarland is second at 66.3 percent.)

Ziegler has been traded at the deadline twice before and figures to be a solid pickup for a contending team looking to bolster their relief crew for the stretch run.