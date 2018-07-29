MLB trades, deadline rumors: With Chris Archer on the block, the Rays are scouting Yankees prospect Justus Sheffield

The market for Rays right-hander Chris Archer seems to be getting hotter and hotter. Here's an update from Jon Heyman:

rays had two scouts watching top yankees lip prospect justus sheffield yesterday, adding intrigue to chris archer rumors (as @Joelsherman1 mentioned). another scout said: "was just ok ... fighting fastball command." padres still seen as current favorites for archer -- if he goes — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2018

We learned Saturday that the Yankees and Dodgers have some level of interest in Archer, and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch tweeted that the Cardinals are also perhaps still in the mix. As Heyman reports, though, the Padres still look like the front-runners.

Archer, 29, hasn't pitched at an ace level since 2015, when he finished fifth in the AL Cy Young balloting. However, the underlying skills are there, as is the "ace-ish" upside. What greatly adds to Archer's market appeal is that -- assuming his two club options are exercised -- he's under contract through the 2021 season at bargain rates. As for the Padres, it may seem odd for a team on pace for 98 losses to align themselves with deadline buyers, but Archer's years of control dovetail with their competitive window, which could open as early as next season.

As for the Yankees, they just added J.A. Happ to the rotation, and they have the deepest bullpen in baseball. Perhaps, though, Archer's deep familiarity with the AL East plus concerns about Luis Severino are motivating their interest. For now, though, the Padres still look like the leading Archer contenders.

And speaking of the rapidly approaching July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, we're here to update you on all the juicy rumors and, you know, actual trades as we approach this key date on the MLB calendar. Here's Saturday's rumor roundup if you want to catch up, and here's our updated trade tracker.

Now let's dig into more of Sunday's scuttle:

Dodgers focused on Ranger relievers?

The Dodgers of course have the deadline's biggest fish -- i.e., Manny Machado -- in the fold, and their rotation is generally healthy for the first time in a long time. As such, the front office is likely to focus on the bullpen before the deadline arrives. Speaking of which, here's this nugget from Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News:

According to three sources, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been scouting the Rangers' relief quartet of Keone Kela, Jose Leclerc, Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman closely in the last week.

Kela, the 25-year-old closer with the career ERA+ of 133, would be the real catch. He's also under team control through the 2021 season. The 24-year-old Leclerc also has a strong record of run prevention and isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season. The lefty Claudio's surface numbers are down a bit this season, but he's got a strong recent track record at both the ERA and command-and-control levels. He's 26 and under team control through 2021. Diekman, also a lefty, is 31 and in his walk year. He's long had control issues, but he doesn't have the stark platoon issues you typically see in left-handed relievers.

From the Rangers' standpoint, their best tradable relievers also come with multiple years of control, and as such they can expect a pretty healthy return should they decide to move one or more of Kela, Leclerc, and Claudio. That said ...

LHP Jake Diekman, a rental, is most likely #Rangers player to go, per sources. Gallo trade called “unlikely.” Would make more sense for TEX to deal long-term bat in off-season, when teams have greater flexibility to add position players. Interest in Gallo noted by @Evan_P_Grant. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2018

If the Rangers aim to pivot back to contention as early as next season, then those young bullpen arms are worth keeping. The Dodgers, meantime, can certainly find the bullpen depth they seek on the Texas roster, but they may have to pay a heavy price if they want to pry the young, non-Diekman arms away from the Rangers.

Buccos want pitching

You sort of have to squint to consider the Pirates to be contenders. Thanks to their recent hot streak, they've above the waterline, but the SportsLine Projection Model gives them just a 6.8 percent chance of making the postseason. Is that enough to justify buying before the deadline? Maybe so in Pittsburgh. Pitching seems to be the focus ...

#Pirates looking for controllable starter as well as bullpen help, sources tell The Athletic. Not believed to be at forefront of Archer discussions. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2018

Right now, the Pirates rank 11th in the NL in rotation ERA and also 11th in rotation FIP. On the bullpen side, the Pirates rank 11th in relief ERA but a solid fourth in bullpen FIP. On balance, yes, Pittsburgh could certainly use some pitching if they're going to be serious wild-card threats down the stretch.