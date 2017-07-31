MLB Trades: Down three shortstops, Diamondbacks get Adam Rosales from A's

With the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline only a few hours away, the Diamondbacks have added some infield depth for the stretch run. They picked up veteran Adam Rosales from the Athletics for minor leaguer Jeferson Mejia.

#Dbacks acquire infielder Adam Rosales from the A’s for minor league pitcher Jeferson Mejia.



Welcome to Arizona, Rosie! pic.twitter.com/ltkDpmbJAB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2017

Arizona is dealing with several shortstop injuries at the moment. Nick Ahmed has been out a while now with the broken hand, and Chris Owings was lost to a broken finger Sunday. Also, shortstop Ketel Marte will be away from the team for an unknown period of time after his mother passed away in the Dominican Republic. Rosales gives the club some much-needed infield depth.

Rosales, 34, is hitting .234/.273/.346 with four home runs in 71 games so far this season. Even after the D-Backs get healthy on the infield, Rosales is a serviceable utility man who can play every position other than catcher. Arizona isn't asking him to man shortstop long-term, just be a stopgap.

The 22-year-old Mejia has a 5.95 ERA with an unsightly 35/25 K/BB in 29 Single-A innings so far this season. He's not much of a prospect, which isn't surprising since Rosales did not have much trade value. Arizona originally acquired Mejia from the Cubs in the Miguel Montero trade.

The D-Backs came into Monday with a 60-45 record and a six-game lead in the NL Wild Card race.