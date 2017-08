Earlier today, the Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list due to a sprained ankle.

The Indians didn't wait long before finding a suitable replacement. According to multiple reports, they've acquired New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce:

Source: Jay Bruce traded to #Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 10, 2017

We'll have more on this as it develops.