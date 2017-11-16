MLB trades: Mariners land new first baseman in deal with Athletics

The Seattle Mariners have acquired designated hitter Ryon Healy from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan and infield prospect Alexander Campos, the teams announced Wednesday:

#Mariners acquire INF Ryon Healy from Oakland in exchange for RHP Emilio Pagan and minor league INF Alexander Campos.



Read: https://t.co/74n5TnK4jj pic.twitter.com/7YahNGWleG — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 16, 2017

Healy, 26 years old in January, might remind some Seattle fans of Mark Trumbo. He's a strong lad, one who has homered 38 times in 221 major-league games, while posting a .282/.313/.475 (111 OPS+) slash line. Alas, Healy's indifference toward walking (3.8 percent career) and defense (he's considered a subpar glove) caused the A's to view him as expandable. The M's, on the other hand, view him as a fix for their first-base void. Healy is under team control through the 2022 season and will replace Yonder Alonso, who is departing as a free agent:

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto says newly-acquired Ryon Healy will be close to everyday first baseman next season for the big club. — Todd Milles (@ManyHatsMilles) November 16, 2017

In return, the A's receive Pagan and Campos. Pagan debuted last season, tossing 50 innings over 34 appearances and racking up a 3.22 ERA and 7/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His mid-90s rising fastball accounted for nearly 70 percent of the pitches he threw last season, with his average breaking ball representing nearly all the rest. The 17-year-old Campos, meanwhile, ranked No. 15 in the Marniers system per MLB.com, who noted his speed and glove could see him develop into a bench player. As an added bonus, the A's now get to move left fielder Khris Davis into Healy's vacated DH spot, thus improving their outfield defense.