MLB trades: Mariners land new first baseman in deal with Athletics

Ryon Healy is on his way to Seattle

The Seattle Mariners have acquired designated hitter Ryon Healy from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan and infield prospect Alexander Campos, the teams announced Wednesday:

Healy, 26 years old in January, might remind some Seattle fans of Mark Trumbo. He's a strong lad, one who has homered 38 times in 221 major-league games, while posting a .282/.313/.475 (111 OPS+) slash line. Alas, Healy's indifference toward walking (3.8 percent career) and defense (he's considered a subpar glove) caused the A's to view him as expandable. The M's, on the other hand, view him as a fix for their first-base void. Healy is under team control through the 2022 season and will replace Yonder Alonso, who is departing as a free agent:

In return, the A's receive Pagan and Campos. Pagan debuted last season, tossing 50 innings over 34 appearances and racking up a 3.22 ERA and 7/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His mid-90s rising fastball accounted for nearly 70 percent of the pitches he threw last season, with his average breaking ball representing nearly all the rest. The 17-year-old Campos, meanwhile, ranked No. 15 in the Marniers system per MLB.com, who noted his speed and glove could see him develop into a bench player. As an added bonus, the A's now get to move left fielder Khris Davis into Healy's vacated DH spot, thus improving their outfield defense. 

