MLB Trades: Rangers deal catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies before deadline

The Rockies have acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from the Rangers.

Interestingly enough, Lucroy was traded to the Indians last year in July, but vetoed the deal. He was then traded to the Rangers. At the time, he was among the best offensive catchers in baseball. He fetched the Brewers are good prospect haul that included center fielder Lewis Brinson.

Things have changed a bit for Lucroy this year. He's hitting just .242/.297/.338 with four home runs after hitting .292/.355/.500 with 24 homers last season.

Of course, perhaps the move to the NL and Coors Field helps Lucroy get back to his old ways.

Personally, Lucroy needs to pick it up. He's hitting free agency after the season and could still land a big payday if he finishes strong.

As for the Rockies, they entered Sunday in playoff position in the NL, but they do have some holes. Among them, getting offense from behind the plate. The Rockies catchers heading into Sunday were hitting .231/.312/.305 as a group.

With Lucroy being a rental and having a down offensive year, all he cost the Rockies is a player to be named later.