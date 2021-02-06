The Texas Rangers have agreed to a trade sending shortstop Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics, which in return moves designated hitter Khris Davis to the Rangers, the teams announced Saturday. Also, the Rangers get catcher Jonah Heim and right-handed pitcher Dane Acker while the A's get catcher Aramis Garcia and cash considerations.

The move ends a highly-successful 12-year stint with the Rangers for Andrus. The 2009 Rookie of the Year runner-up was a two-time All-Star who was part of the Golden Age of Rangers baseball, with them winning four division titles, a wild card and two pennants. Prior to this year, the Rangers had only appeared in the playoffs three times and had never advanced.

In those 12 years, Andrus hit .274 with a .330 on-base percentage, 303 doubles, 305 steals, 893 runs scored and 1,743 hits. He ranks third in Rangers history in both hits and runs while sitting ninth in position-player WAR. Now 32 years old, he hit just .194/.252/.330 in 111 plate appearances last season, but he hit .275 with 12 homers and 31 steals in 2019.

The A's have an obvious fit for Andrus at short after the departure of high-profile free agent Marcus Semien.

On the Rangers' side, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was already cemented moving toward 2021 as the everyday shortstop with the expectation that third base was a bit of a work in progress (Andrus was expected to be involved in the competition for the spot). It's possible Rougned Odor takes over with Nick Solak at second.

Davis, 33, is only two years removed from leading the majors with 48 homers, but his OPS+ the last three seasons shows his drastic decline: 137 to 83 to 79. It was only 99 plate appearances last season, but Davis slashed .200/.303/.329 with 26 strikeouts and only two homers. He isn't too old to revert to peak Davis, which was .247/.326/.549, 48 homers and 123 RBI in 2018.

If he does, he forms one of the most prodigious power duos in baseball along with Joey Gallo.

Regardless, Davis is likely in line for most Rangers DH at-bats to open the season.

On the A's end, they'll just mix and match at DH.

Also going to the Rangers are Heim and Acker. Heim, 25, hit .211 in 38 at-bats as a rookie last season for the A's. In 2019, he played in 85 games between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting .310/.385/.477 with nine homers and 53 RBI. For now, he's probably the backup to Jose Trevino behind the plate. Acker, 21, was the A's fourth-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma last summer.

Completing the deal, Garcia goes to the A's. He saw time with the Giants in 2018-19, hitting .229 with six homers in 37 games. He apepars to be the backup for Sean Murphy behind the plate for Oakland.