MLB Trades: Rays deal former No. 1 overall draft pick to Orioles at the deadline

Minutes prior to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, the Rays traded former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham to the Orioles for a pitching prospect.

Source: Rays get A-ball RHP Tobias Myers back from Orioles for Beckham. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2017

Beckham, who was the top pick in 2008, is still only 27 years old, though he's yet to establish himself at the MLB level. He's a career .247/.299/.421 hitter in 238 games, and he's played all around the infield. The Rays are opting for Adeiny Hechavarria at shortstop and Brad Miller at second base going forward.

During that 2008 draft, the Rays passed over players like Eric Hosmer (3rd pick) and Buster Posey (5th pick) to select Beckham first overall. Of course, they also passed on busts like Kyle Skipworth (6th pick) and Gordon Beckham (8th pick). Still, missing out on Posey really stings. One of the draft's great "what ifs." Imagine how different recent MLB history would be had Tampa selected Posey instead of Beckham in 2008.

For the Orioles, a team that needs as much young talent as it can possibly get, taking a shot on Beckham is a smart move, especially with J.J. Hardy due to become a free agent after the season. It's a low risk, potentially high upside move.