MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Astros go for 13th straight win; Cubs-Dodgers play two

Ready for a full night of baseball? If so, Tuesday is your kind of day. A Dodgers-Cubs doubleheader means there's 16 games on slate, with 15 of them beginning after 7 pm ET. Keep it here for all the day's highlights, news, and analysis.

Tuesday's scores

Astros try to make it 13

It took a ninth-inning comeback against the Rays on Monday for the Astros to record their 12th consecutive win. Houston hopes it can reel off its 13th W in a row in easier fashion. Whatever happens, the game promises to feature a good pitching matchup.

Justin Verlander will be on the bump for the Astros. In his first 15 starts, he's put together a 1.61 ERA and has struck out six batters per walk issued. Verlander has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts -- the way his year has gone, that qualifies as a slump.

Opposing Verlander? Blake Snell, who is putting together a good season of his own. Snell has a 2.58 ERA and a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Dodgers, Cubs play two

Consider it an homage to the late Ernie Banks that the Dodgers and Cubs will play a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday in what could be a preview of this fall's NLCS.

Kenta Maeda and Tyler Chatwood will start in game one. Maeda is sporting a career-best strikeout rate (nearly 11 per nine) through his first 12 appearances on the season. He hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start since May 11. Chatwood, meanwhile, would like to post a smaller number in the walk column. He enters the day having issued 58 walks in 63 innings.

The returning Rich Hill and Mike Montgomery will work the night shift. Hill has not appeared in a big-league game in a month due to blister issues. He'd struggled in his first 24 innings on the season, permitting 30 hits and 18 runs, including seven homers. Montgomery, for his part, will be making his fifth start of the season. His first four have went great, as he's averaged nearly six innings per pop while allowing just 13 hits and three runs. He's also struck out 11 more batters than he's walked.

The Cubs have the best winning percentage in the National League Central, meaning they're in first place. The Dodgers could use some help though, as they're two games back (one game in the loss column) of the Diamondbacks.

Quick hits

Rays designated UTL Rob Refsnyder for assignment as a means to activate OF Kevin Kiermaier.

Live team updates