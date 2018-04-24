MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Berrios tries to quiet Yankees bats

For Tuesday, it's a full 14-game slate including 13 night games (we would've had a full one, but Rays-Orioles got banged because of weather). The headliners include a rematch of the 2016 World Series and two key intra-divisional clashes: Red Sox-Blue Jays and Angels-Astros (Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Halos). Let's get to it ... 

Tuesday's scores

Berrios vs. Yankee sluggers

Twins ace Jose Berrios runs into this surging lineup on Tuesday night in the Bronx ... 

That's a tough draw for Berrios and the Twins. Of course, it's also a tough draw for Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees. That's because Berrios this season has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, and there are reasons to believe he's reached ace level for good. Read more here

Quick hits

  • We handed out grades for all 30 teams through the first 10 percent (or so) of the 2018 season. 
  • The Royals have activated C Salvador Perez and OF Alex Gordon from the DL.
  • The Mariners have assigned OF Jayson Werth to Triple-A. 
  • The Orioles have claimed INF Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees.
  • The Nationals have placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day DL with ulnar nerve irritation. 
  • The Braves have designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment. To take his spot on the active roster, they've recalled LHP Max Fried
  • The White Sox have placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring. 

Live team updates

