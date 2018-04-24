MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Berrios tries to quiet Yankees bats

For Tuesday, it's a full 14-game slate including 13 night games (we would've had a full one, but Rays-Orioles got banged because of weather). The headliners include a rematch of the 2016 World Series and two key intra-divisional clashes: Red Sox-Blue Jays and Angels-Astros (Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Halos). Let's get to it ...

Twins ace Jose Berrios runs into this surging lineup on Tuesday night in the Bronx ...

Last night got really fun. Let's do it again. pic.twitter.com/dhK1J4Sgov — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 24, 2018

That's a tough draw for Berrios and the Twins. Of course, it's also a tough draw for Giancarlo Stanton and the Yankees. That's because Berrios this season has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, and there are reasons to believe he's reached ace level for good. Read more here.

