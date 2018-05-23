MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves even up big NL East series

We've got a hefty 15 night games on the schedule for Tuesday, so let's jump right in:

Tuesday's scores

Braves even series against Phillies

This is fun. Two upstart teams battling for first place in the NL East (yes, it's still only May) and they've split the first two games of the series. The Braves got good pitching from starter Brandon McCarthy and their bullpen, and they also got yet another Ozzie Albies home run, his 14th:

Albies scored all three Braves runs in this one. He's having an unbelievable season at age 21.

The Braves move their lead over the Phillies back to 1 1/2 games.

Indians crush Cubs

Returning to a ballpark they haven't seen since losing Game 5 of the 2016 World Series, the Indians had to feel a measure of satisfaction with Tuesday night's thumping of the Cubs.

Trevor Bauer scattered seven hits in six scoreless innings while striking out six. Offensively, the Indians had a ton of traffic through five innings, as they got all 10 runs in those five. A bulk of the damage was done by the top four spots in the order. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez and Yonder Alonso combined for eight hits, five walks, three doubles, a home run (Ramirez's 14th), six RBI and eight runs scored. Mercy.

On the Cubs' side, Tyler Chatwood's walks are getting in the way of his stuff. He had been pitching his way close to a 3.00 ERA despite out-of-control walks, but it caught up to him in this one. He only lasted 2 2/3 innings, walking six. He's now walked 40 hitters in 45 2/3 innings, which is 7.88 BB/9. That's unacceptable. Walks have always been an issue, but not like this. Heading into the season, his career BB/9 was 4.2. If he was around there with his stuff (the 3.74 ERA, for example), he'd be a fine No. 5 starter for a contender. If he's going to live in the 7.88 range, the Cubs will need to find another option.

Brewers cruising, Diamondbacks stuck in reverse

Fresh off a 7-3 road trip against three 2017 playoff teams, the Brewers have come home to win the first two games of a series against the Diamondbacks. They're getting healthier in the rotation, with Chase Anderson back and Zach Davies coming soon. They're leading the NL Central, playing with swagger and have an outstanding bullpen.

On the other side, we've got the Diamondbacks. They've now lost 12 of their last 13 games. The offense is atrocious, as they've scored just 24 runs in this awful 13-game stretch. Part of the issue is Paul Goldschmidt. He went 0 for 3 with three more strikeouts on Tuesday. He's now slashing .198/.320/.355 with 64 strikeouts in 173 at-bats this season.

Also, the D-Backs made four outs on the bases from their 10 baserunners Tuesday in a 1-0 loss. It's ugly.

Bombs away

The Ozzie Albies homer was already mentioned, but he wasn't the only one from high up the leaderboard who went deep on Tuesday. Bryce Harper hit his 15th, passing Albies for sole possession of the NL lead:

And Mookie Betts hit his 16th, taking back sole possession of the MLB lead:

Rays call up top prospect just in time to face Chris Sale ...

The Rays on Tuesday called up shortstop Willy Adames, who's one of the top prospects in baseball. Here's more on Adames and why he won't be up for long. He'll be the Rays' starting shortstop at home on Tuesday night, but he gets the unenviable task of making his major-league debut against Boston's Chris Sale, who enters this one with a 2.29 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 63 innings.

That paragraph was written before the game. Adames did strike out in his first attempt against Sale, but his second time up, he homered. Full story here.

Nats walk off

The Nationals had been the hottest team in May, but nearly a week of washouts followed by getting swept by the Dodgers put a damper on things. They've now won two in a row since, thanks to a walk-off win on Tuesday against the Padres. It was Michael Taylor -- who entered the game hitting just .189/.254/.314 this season -- doubling home Juan Soto.

Soto, one night after homering in his MLB debut, was 1 for 1 with three walks.

Blue Jays get much-needed win

The Jays started the season 13-6, but not much has gone right since then. Heading into Tuesday, they had lost seven of their last eight games and had fallen to a season-worst three games under .500.

It was a weird one, too. They scored five runs in the first inning -- thanks in part to a Chris Young error (highlight here), because only one was earned -- and that's all they'd get. J.A. Happ did some fine work on the hill, limiting the Angels to just three hits in seven innings.

Quick hits

The Mets have signed Jose Bautista, rather quickly after he was released by the Braves.

The Mariners have placed CF/2B Dee Gordon on the DL with a broken big toe.

The Diamondbacks have placed OF Steven Souza on the DL with a strained pectoral muscle.

The Angels have released Ryan Schimpf.

