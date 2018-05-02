MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves' Soroka shines in debut
May Day! May Day! It's May 1. The first "month" (yes, MLB counts the last few days of March as part of April for stats purposes) of the season is now in the books and it seems that May 1 is a good time to say we're officially in the "grind" portion of the 2018 MLB schedule. Tuesday brings 15 night games, so let's get to it.
Tuesday's scores
- Nationals 12, Pirates 4 (box score)
- Braves 3, Mets 2 (box score)
- Marlins 2, Phillies 1 (box score)
- Tigers 2, Rays 1 (box score)
Braves continue youth movement with Soroka
The Braves have called up yet another one of their highly touted prospects. Tuesday night at Citi Field, 20-year-old right-hander Mike Soroka made his MLB debut against the Mets. MLB.com ranks him as the 30th best prospect in baseball.
Soroka quickly showed off a nice little slider Tuesday, fanning Adrian Gonzalez for his first career strikeout.
Mike Soroka's first career strikeout.— FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 1, 2018
Perfect location with plenty of movement on the slider.
😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WAG2L08iNe
Soroka, who had a 1.99 ERA in four Triple-A starts before being called up, held the Mets to that one run in six innings in his MLB debut. A fine first game as a big-leaguer, it was.
Thanks to Soroka's call-up, the Braves now have the three youngest players in the big leagues on their active roster. Here's the list:
- Ronald Acuna, Braves: 20 years, 134 days
- Mike Soroka, Braves: 20 years, 270 days
- Ozzie Albies, Braves: 21 years, 114 days
- Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 21 years, 139 days
- Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 21 years, 189 days
The youth movement is alive and well in Atlanta, folks. And gosh, are these kids good or what?
Cubs looking to run winning streak to six
With the Yankees' nine-gamer having been snapped on Monday night, the Cubs now have the longest winning streak in baseball at five. They've actually won nine of their last 11 games and have taken over first place in the NL Central by a half-game at 16-10.
The current winning streak has come on the back of the rotation, for the most part. The Cubs haven't scored more than three runs in any of the five wins and they've only hit one home run. They've also only allowed four runs, with three of those being unearned.
In this five-game winning streak, the starting rotation hasn't allowed a single earned run. From the five starters (Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish, Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Jon Lester, respectively), the Cubs have gotten 32 2/3 innings with just 16 hits and nine walks compared to 29 strikeouts and, again, zero earned runs. The bullpen has been great as well, just as it has all season (2.56 ERA).
Hendricks takes the hill for the Cubs and looks to build off his seven scoreless innings from last week. The opponent is the Rockies with Jon Gray (2-4, 5.79 ERA) getting the ball. They are looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.
ALCS rematch continues
On Monday, the Astros won the first game of the ALCS rematch against the Yankees, 2-1. It put a stop to the Yankees' nine-game winning streak. Game 2 of the series is a tall order for the Yankees, too, with Justin Verlander (4-0, 1.36) taking the hill. The Yankees counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 3.76).
With the Yankees 18-10 and the Astros 20-10, this is pretty easily the best matchup of the night.
Quick hits
- Our R.J. Anderson takes an extended look back at the 119-loss 2003 Tigers.
- The 2019 season will begin with a two-game series between the Athletics and Mariners in Japan on March 20-21, MLB announced. Here is our full story
- The Orioles say they are still evaluating their team, so don't expect a SS Manny Machado deal within the next few days. Here is our full story
- The Braves have called up their top pitching prospect RHP Mike Soroka to start on Tuesday. Here is our full story. The move gives LHP Sean Newcomb and RHP Julio Teheran an extra day to rest.
- The Mets got good news on Yoenis Cespedes' injured thumb and, sure enough, he's back in the lineup Tuesday. Cespedes missed a few games after jamming the thumb on a slide.
- The Twins have placed third baseman Miguel Sano on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain, the team announced. Infielder Gregorio Petit has been recalled as a corresponding move.
- The Angels placed closer RHP Keynan Middleton on the 10-day disabled list with an elbow issue, the club announced. RHP Eduardo Paredes has been called up in a corresponding move.
- The Diamondbacks traded minor leaguers RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Colin Poche to the Rays as the players to be named later in the Steven Souza deal, the team announced.
- Trevor Bauer thinks the Astros' pitchers are increasing spin rates in fishy ways.
- The Cardinals have recalled first baseman Luke Voit from Triple-A and optioned pitcher Mike Mayers back to Triple-A.
- The Yankees have signed right-handed pitcher David Hale to a minor-league deal.
- The Rockies optioned first baseman Ryan McMahon to Triple-A while bringing up outfielder Daniel Castro.
