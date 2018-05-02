MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves' Soroka shines in debut

May Day! May Day! It's May 1. The first "month" (yes, MLB counts the last few days of March as part of April for stats purposes) of the season is now in the books and it seems that May 1 is a good time to say we're officially in the "grind" portion of the 2018 MLB schedule. Tuesday brings 15 night games, so let's get to it.

Tuesday's scores

Braves continue youth movement with Soroka

The Braves have called up yet another one of their highly touted prospects. Tuesday night at Citi Field, 20-year-old right-hander Mike Soroka made his MLB debut against the Mets. MLB.com ranks him as the 30th best prospect in baseball.

Soroka quickly showed off a nice little slider Tuesday, fanning Adrian Gonzalez for his first career strikeout.

Mike Soroka's first career strikeout.



Perfect location with plenty of movement on the slider.



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/WAG2L08iNe — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 1, 2018

Soroka, who had a 1.99 ERA in four Triple-A starts before being called up, held the Mets to that one run in six innings in his MLB debut. A fine first game as a big-leaguer, it was.

View Profile Mike Soroka ATL • SP • 40 IP 6 H 6 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 5 HR 1

Thanks to Soroka's call-up, the Braves now have the three youngest players in the big leagues on their active roster. Here's the list:

Ronald Acuna, Braves: 20 years, 134 days Mike Soroka, Braves: 20 years, 270 days Ozzie Albies, Braves: 21 years, 114 days Gleyber Torres, Yankees: 21 years, 139 days Rafael Devers, Red Sox: 21 years, 189 days

The youth movement is alive and well in Atlanta, folks. And gosh, are these kids good or what?

Cubs looking to run winning streak to six

With the Yankees' nine-gamer having been snapped on Monday night, the Cubs now have the longest winning streak in baseball at five. They've actually won nine of their last 11 games and have taken over first place in the NL Central by a half-game at 16-10.

The current winning streak has come on the back of the rotation, for the most part. The Cubs haven't scored more than three runs in any of the five wins and they've only hit one home run. They've also only allowed four runs, with three of those being unearned.

In this five-game winning streak, the starting rotation hasn't allowed a single earned run. From the five starters (Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish, Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Jon Lester, respectively), the Cubs have gotten 32 2/3 innings with just 16 hits and nine walks compared to 29 strikeouts and, again, zero earned runs. The bullpen has been great as well, just as it has all season (2.56 ERA).

Hendricks takes the hill for the Cubs and looks to build off his seven scoreless innings from last week. The opponent is the Rockies with Jon Gray (2-4, 5.79 ERA) getting the ball. They are looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.

ALCS rematch continues

On Monday, the Astros won the first game of the ALCS rematch against the Yankees, 2-1. It put a stop to the Yankees' nine-game winning streak. Game 2 of the series is a tall order for the Yankees, too, with Justin Verlander (4-0, 1.36) taking the hill. The Yankees counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 3.76).

With the Yankees 18-10 and the Astros 20-10, this is pretty easily the best matchup of the night.

Quick hits

Live team updates