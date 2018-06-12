MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brewers looking to figure Cubs out, Nats-Yanks in The Bronx

Tuesday brings us every team in action with 15 night games. No day action is a bummer, but there are some juicy matchups here in the middle of June, so let's get to it.

Tuesday's scores

Brewers could use a win over Cubs

It's still the middle of June, but the Brewers' psyche against the Cubs could probably use a positive result. They only trail the Cubs by a half-game in the NL Central this season and have been one of the best teams in the NL ... when they don't play the Cubs.

The Cubs against the Brewers this season has been one of the most one-sided head-to-heads in all of baseball. The Cubs are 8-1 with a plus-25 run differential against their divisional cohorts from Milwaukee. The Brewers only win was a walk-off, one-run victory. There were a few Cubs gut punches in there, too, including Monday night's series opener.

The Brewers had a 2-1 lead when Josh Hader took the hill. They were 21-0 in Hader outings this season. This time around, Hader walked Ben Zobrist (who tagged up to move to second on a deep fly out) and then Jason Heyward -- yes, that Heyward against a lefty -- hammered a game-tying line drive to right.

The game would go to 11, at which point the Cubs scored five runs -- four of which came with two outs.

Again, gut punch. The Brewers haven't been playing terribly of late, but the Cubs have won 12 of their last 15.

As noted, the Brewers could really use a win Tuesday. Chase Anderson (4-5, 4.57) gets the ball against Tyler Chatwood (3-4, 3.86) of the Cubs.

Possible World Series preview in the Bronx?

At this point in the season, there are probably about 20 possible World Series previews, maybe even more. Still, the Nationals and Yankees both sit in first place. The Yankees have a 99.8 percent chance at the postseason, per SportsLine, while the Nationals are at 91 percent.

Also, there's the Bryce Harper angle. Most of us are familiar with the fact that Harper grew up a Yankees fan. He's also a free agent after the season and though the Yankees roster doesn't currently look like it fits someone like Harper, there will be plenty of speculation this coming offseason that they'll try to find a way. They stayed under the luxury tax this past offseason and don't seem likely to go over with a high-priced trade piece this coming July, so they'd be able to pay Harper.

I'm not saying it's happening; only that it's a storyline people will latch onto.

Harper has played in Yankee Stadium before. Back in 2015, he went 3 for 8 with a double and homer in two games.

On the Yankees' side, they have the best record in baseball, but are coming off being shut out for the first time all year.

Rockies back where they're comfortable?

The Rockies are on a four-game losing streak, but they were at home. Curiously, they are 11-19 in Coors Field this season. On the road, they are 21-14. It's a head-scratcher. They are visiting the Phillies, who have lost seven of nine.

Mariners look to stay hot

The Mariners surprisingly sit atop the AL West, sporting a half-game lead over the defending champion Astros. The only teams in baseball with a better record than the Mariners are the Yankees and Red Sox.

Also, this is interesting. Since Robinson Cano was suspended, the Mariners are 18-6, which is the best record in baseball during that time period.

Currently, they have won nine of their last 11, including taking down the previously-hot Angels Monday night.

Quick hits

The Twins are bringing back former closer Matt Belisle, the club has announced. Belisle was earlier released from his deal with the Indians, with whom he had been pitching for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

