MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Bumgarner set for first start of 2018

While the 2018 MLB draft continues with rounds 3-10 on Tuesday -- here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round -- the big leaguers will play an extra full 16-game slate thanks to a doubleheader in Minnesota. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Bumgarner returns to Giants

Welcome back, Madison Bumgarner. The Giants ace will make his first start of the regular season Tuesday night, after a comebacker broke his pinky in spring training and sent him to the disabled list. Bumgarner pitched in two minor league rehab games and was dominant, allowing one run 8 2/3 innings while striking out 15.

The Giants have been hit hard by injuries this year -- they're still without Johnny Cueto (elbow), Jeff Samardzija (shoulder), and Brandon Belt (appendectomy) -- but they have won their last five games and they're only 1 1/2 games back in the NL West. Closer Mark Melancon returned from the disabled list earlier this week and he looked good in his 2018 debut, striking out all three batters he faced.

Now San Francisco is welcoming their ace back and gosh, do they need him. Cueto and Samardzija are hurt, Ty Blach and Derek Holland have been getting roughed up, and their rotation overall has a 4.59 ERA. That ranks 23rd among the 30 MLB teams. Adjusted for their pitcher friendly home ballpark, that 4.59 ERA is 21 percent worst than the league average. Yikes!

In his return, Bumgarner will face a D-Backs team that is a) virtually tied with the Giants in the standings, and b) arguably the worst hitting team in baseball. The D-Backs rank 30th in batting average (.217), 29th in on-base percentage (.295), and 28th in slugging percentage (.381). Good timing for Bumgarner's return. He'll face a division rival and a terrible offense in his first game back.

Mariners, Astros open big series

By early June standards, the Mariners and Astros will begin an important (yet quick) two-game series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. Seattle is currently one game up in the AL West -- they're two games up in the all important loss column -- and they've won their last five games. They've won 13 of their last 16 games as well.

Clearly, this series is more important for the Mariners than it is the Astros. The 'Stros are the best team in the division -- maybe the best team in baseball -- on paper, and their roster and farm system depth is far superior to Seattle's. They'll be able to get impact pieces at the trade deadline. For the Mariners to make a run at the AL West race, winning these head-to-head games with the Astros feels imperative.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday night's series opener is a good one: James Paxton vs. Dallas Keuchel, two of the best southpaws in the league. Paxton owns a 3.13 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings this season. Keuchel is sitting on a 3.65 ERA in 74 innings, and the Astros are 5-7 in his 12 starts, if you can believe that.

Quick hits

Braves OF Ronald Acuna has not yet resumed baseball activities but is progressing with his rehab, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's out with back and knee injuries

The Twins already have a deal in place with 2018 first round pick Trevor Larnach, reports MLB.com. Larnach, an outfielder from Oregon State, was the 20th overall pick in the draft Monday night.

Braves RHP Julio Teheran exited Monday's start with a thumb contusion, the team announced. He got jammed during a swing and couldn't throw a strike afterward, so they took him out of the game.

RHP Drew Hutchison has elected free agency, the Phillies announced. He was designated for assignment over the weekend. Hutchison threw 21 1/3 innings with a 4.64 ERA for Philadelphia this season.

Live team updates