MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs go for sixth straight, ALCS rematch on tap
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
May Day! May Day! It's May 1. The first "month" (yes, MLB counts the last few days of March as part of April for stats purposes) of the season is now in the books and it seems that May 1 is a good time to say we're officially in the "grind" portion of the 2018 MLB schedule. Tuesday brings 15 night games, so let's get to it.
Tuesday's scores
- Rangers at Indians, 6:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Nationals, 7:05 ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Reds, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Mets, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Red Sox, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Marlins, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Tigers, 7:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Cubs, 8:05 ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Twins, 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Astros, 8:10 ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Cardinals, 8:15 ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Angels, 10:07 ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners, 10:10 ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Giants, 10:15 ET (GameTracker)
Cubs looking to run winning streak to six
With the Yankees' nine-gamer having been snapped on Monday night, the Cubs now have the longest winning streak in baseball at five. They've actually won nine of their last 11 games and have taken over first place in the NL Central by a half-game at 16-10.
The current winning streak has come on the back of the rotation, for the most part. The Cubs haven't scored more than three runs in any of the five wins and they've only hit one home run. They've also only allowed four runs, with three of those being unearned.
In this five-game winning streak, the starting rotation hasn't allowed a single earned run. From the five starters (Kyle Hendricks, Yu Darvish, Jose Quintana, Tyler Chatwood and Jon Lester, respectively), the Cubs have gotten 32 2/3 innings with just 16 hits and nine walks compared to 29 strikeouts and, again, zero earned runs. The bullpen has been great as well, just as it has all season (2.56 ERA).
Hendricks takes the hill for the Cubs and looks to build off his seven scoreless innings from last week. The opponent is the Rockies with Jon Gray (2-4, 5.79 ERA) getting the ball. They are looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss.
ALCS rematch continues
On Monday, the Astros won the first game of the ALCS rematch against the Yankees, 2-1. It put a stop to the Yankees' nine-game winning streak. Game 2 of the series is a tall order for the Yankees, too, with Justin Verlander (4-0, 1.36) taking the hill. The Yankees counter with Jordan Montgomery (2-0, 3.76).
With the Yankees 18-10 and the Astros 20-10, this is pretty easily the best matchup of the night.
Quick hits
- The Mets got good news on Yoenis Cesepedes and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Tuesday night, per northjersey.com.
- The Braves have called up their top pitching prospect to start on Tuesday (full story).
- Trevor Bauer thinks the Astros' pitchers are increasing spin rates in fishy ways.
- Our R.J. Anderson takes an extended look back at the 119-loss 2003 Tigers.
