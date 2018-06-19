MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers beat Cubs in wild Game 1
Ready for a full night of baseball? If so, Tuesday is your kind of day. A Dodgers-Cubs doubleheader means there's 16 games on slate, with 15 of them beginning after 7 pm ET. Keep it here for all the day's highlights, news, and analysis.
Tuesday's scores
- Dodgers 4, Cubs 3, Game 1 (box score)
- Brewers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Nationals (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Braves at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Reds (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Indians (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Cubs Game 2, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Dodgers stun Cubs in Game 1 of doubleheader
Consider it an homage to the late Ernie Banks that the Dodgers and Cubs are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday in what could be a preview of this fall's NLCS.
In the first game, the Dodgers mounted a ninth-inning comeback that was mostly the result of Kyle Farmer's clutch pinch-hit double ...
Kenley Jansen made it hold up with a perfect ninth. On the other side, Kris Bryant notched a pair of doubles. Chicago starter Tyler Chatwood allowed only one run in five innings but once again struggled with his control (fives walks on the day). Speaking of which ...
Chatwood's 3.95 ERA is reasonable enough for a back-of-the-rotation guy, but he's averaging less than five innings per start in part because of his inability to find the strike zone.
The returning Rich Hill and Mike Montgomery will work the night shift. Hill has not appeared in a big-league game in a month due to blister issues. He'd struggled in his first 24 innings on the season, permitting 30 hits and 18 runs, including seven homers. Montgomery, for his part, will be making his fifth start of the season. His first four have gone great, as he's averaged nearly six innings per pop while allowing just 13 hits and three runs. He's also struck out 11 more batters than he's walked.
The Cubs have the best winning percentage in the National League Central, meaning they're in first place. The Dodgers could use some help though, as they're two games back (one game in the loss column) of the Diamondbacks.
Astros try to make it 13
It took a ninth-inning comeback against the Rays on Monday for the Astros to record their 12th consecutive win. Houston hopes it can reel off its 13th W in a row in easier fashion. Whatever happens, the game promises to feature a good pitching matchup.
Justin Verlander will be on the bump for the Astros. In his first 15 starts, he's put together a 1.61 ERA and has struck out six batters per walk issued. Verlander has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts -- the way his year has gone, that qualifies as a slump.
Opposing Verlander? Blake Snell, who is putting together a good season of his own. Snell has a 2.58 ERA and a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Quick hits
- Rays designated UTL Rob Refsnyder for assignment as a means to activate OF Kevin Kiermaier.
- The Mets have placed OF Jay Bruce on the DL with a sore right hip.
