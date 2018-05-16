MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Dodgers hit new low

It's Tuesday, which means there's a full slate of games -- 15 in total, including an afternoon game. Keep it here throughout for all the latest news, scores, and notes.

Tuesday's scores

The Dodgers' new low



The good is that third baseman Justin Turner returned from the DL and made his 2018 debut on Tuesday night. He had a single. That's good.

What's not good is that the Dodgers lost to the Marlins. They're fresh off a four-game home sweep at the hands of the lowly Reds, so that's five losses in a row. They've also dropped eight of their last nine, and now they're a season-worst nine games under .500. Stated another way, the five-time defending NL West champs are now on pace to lose 99 games.

There's also this ...

TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Arizona 24 17 .585 - 166 143 23 13-11 11-6 4-6 2-2 16-8 3-7 L 6 Colorado 23 20 .535 2 171 193 -22 7-11 16-9 8-5 6-7 8-7 5-5 L 1 San Francisco 21 21 .500 3½ 171 196 -25 11-7 10-14 5-5 2-2 11-12 4-6 W 2 L.A. Dodgers 16 25 .390 8 173 176 -3 8-13 8-12 3-4 0-4 12-16 2-8 L 5 San Diego 17 27 .386 8½ 164 208 -44 11-18 6-9 2-4 2-5 12-16 5-5 W 1



Those are the NL West standings as of the Dodgers' Tuesday night loss. Yes, the Padres have won more games than the Dodgers.

It's still sort of early, sure, but it's also the middle of May. Maybe the Dodgers are a bad team?

Yanks-Nats game suspended with tie score

The Yankees and Nationals weren't able to finish their Tuesday night series opener because of weather ...

Tonight's game against the Nationals has been suspended due to inclement weather. The game is currently scheduled to resume tomorrow at 5:05 p.m. ET with the Yankees and Nationals tied, 3-3, in the 6th inning. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 16, 2018

The highlight of the game so far? It's gotta be Masahiro Tanaka, batsman ...

Hi. My name is PitchingNinja and I'd like to report a pitcher-on-pitcher crime. 👮‍♂️🚨🚔



Gio Gonzalez vs Masahiro Tanaka. pic.twitter.com/hnOTgf3Fkr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 15, 2018

On the topic of actual batsmen, Giancarlo Stanton registered career hit No. 1,000 in this one.

Lyles almost perfect against Rox

Padres right-hander Jordan Lyles was moved from the bullpen to the rotation mere days ago, and in his first start of the season he pitched quite well against the Cardinals. On Tuesday against his former team the Rockies (they released him in August of last year), he was even better:

View Profile Jordan Lyles SD • RP • 27 vs. COL, 5/15 IP 7 H 1 R 0 SO 10 BB 1 Pitches 85 Strikes 64

The 27-year-old Lyles also flirted with history. He was within five outs of twirling the first perfect game/no-hitter in Padres franchise history, but Trevor Story ended his bid with a line-drive single in the eighth. Here's a look:

Your browser does not support iframes.

There's a deserved "standing O." Lyles walked the next batter, and then his day was done. The Padre bullpen closed it out. With Tuesday's effort, Lyles lowered his 2018 ERA to 2.53. In two starts, he's allowed one earned run in 12 1/3 innings while striking out 16 and walking two.

Piscotty homers in first at-bat off bereavement list

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty was activated off the bereavement list in time for Tuesday's game in Boston. His first at-bat?

It was last week when Piscotty came to bat for the first time since his mother's death and he was given a standing ovation. He promptly singled. The funeral services for Gretchen Piscotty -- after losing her nearly year-long battle with ALS -- were Monday. Piscotty was away from the A's for four days before his activation Tuesday.

And then he homered.

What a special moment. Good for Piscotty.

Just look at this Syndergaard sinker

Mets righty Noah Syndergaard has managed only one qualifying season in his young career, and it's entirely possible that injuries will always be a part of his story. That said, Thor has some of the most electric stuff you or anyone else has ever seen. The latest example came Tuesday night against the Blue Jays.

Witness ...

Noah Syndergaard, Insane 98mph Sinker (isolated). 😳



That'll be one of the pitches of the year. pic.twitter.com/MLxZj9sGWe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 16, 2018

Mercy. That's almost triple digits with absurd late arm-side run. To the batter it probably looks center cut as it blazes toward the plate (albeit center cut at 98 mph), but then it just explodes away.

Syndergaard's of course entirely mortal at times, but at times he looks just untouchable.

Your weird play of the night

Let's pop in on the Cubs-Braves tilt in suburban Atlanta. With two out in the bottom of the first, Braves linchpin Freddie Freeman worked a walk off Yu Darvish and then stole second (his fourth swipe of the season). Cubs catcher Willson Contreras tried to hose Freeman, and that's when things got wild. Here's a look ...

Just like we drew it up in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/Y0X2XBgDDJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2018

Kyle Schwarber's defense is obviously not a strength, but he put this throw on the money, as it hit Contreras' mitt in perfect tag position. It was a wise risk on Freeman's part with two outs, but Schwarber made a hustle backup play and then a perfect throw.

Anyhow, just your standard 2-6-7-2 putout to save a run.

Pollock out 4-8 weeks with thumb fracture

A rough May has gotten even worse for the first-place Diamondbacks, as they have announced that center fielder A.J. Pollock has an avulsion fracture in his left thumb. The expectation is that Pollock will miss four to eight weeks. Pollock injured himself on a diving attempt in the outfield Monday night.

Read more here on Pollock's injury and what it means for the D-Backs.

Nationals eye fifth win in a row

For as poorly as the Nationals season started, things are looking up.

Washington enters play on Tuesday having won four consecutive, giving them the longest winning streak in the majors. Extending that streak won't be easy -- the Nationals begin a two-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday in a potential World Series preview that will see them face Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia. Washington will counter with Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer.

The Nationals have closed the gap in the National League East to just two games -- and would be closer if the Braves hadn't strung together three wins in a row of their own. With Atlanta again playing the Cubs, it's possible the Nationals could inch within a game by night's end.

Banda debuts for Rays

During the offseason, the Rays acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda in a three-team deal that cost them Steven Souza Jr. and netted them a few other prospects. On Tuesday, Banda will make his team debut, getting the nod against the Royals.

Banda has been viewed as a near-ready no. 4 starter type since that trade happened. He employs a three-pitch mix: a 94 mph fastball, a slurve, and a changeup. He needs to work on his command and the consistency of his secondary offerings in order to reach a higher ceiling.

Banda, now in his age-24 season, made eight appearances for the D-Backs last season. In those, he allowed 26 hits and 17 runs in 25 ⅔ innings.

Lopez looks to hector Pirates again

The White Sox haven't had many bright spots in their rotation this year. The closest they get is, well, Reynaldo Lopez.

Lopez enters his eighth start, on Tuesday against the Pirates, with a 2.44 ERA in 44 innings. Of course it hasn't been all smooth sailing for him. His 1.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio is a little lean, and his shiny ERA is a product of a low hit rate (6.3 per nine). For reference, he's giving up more walks and roughly as many home runs as he did last season, when he posted a 4.72 ERA.

Still, Lopez is 24 and has good stuff. When all pistons are firing -- as they were last time out, also against the Pirates, when he struck out six and held the Pirates to three hits and two runs in 7 ⅓ innings -- he looks the part of at least a mid-rotation starter.

Can Greinke stop skid?

Remember when the Diamondbacks were the toast of the National League? Their division lead is down to 1.5 games following a six-game losing streak that may leave them without center felder A.J. Pollock, who injured his hand on Monday night. Arizona will turn to Zack Greinke on Tuesday in an effort to break the slump.

Greinke is having a better season than his 3.70 suggests. His current 8.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio would represent the highest of his career by a good margin, and he's permitted most of the damage against him in a handful of starts. To wit, 14 of his 20 runs against have came in three of his eight outings. In the other five, he's held opponents to one or two runs at most.

It's unclear which Greinke the D-Backs will get Tuesday. They have ample reason to hope it's the good one -- and if it is, they should be able to edge the Brewers and snap out of their funk.

Cano suspended

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended on Tuesday for failing a performance-enhancing drug test. You can read more about the suspension and drug here.

Looking ahead, the Mariners are now poised to move Dee Gordon back to second base as Cano's replacement.

Quick hits

Live team updates