MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Gregorius has record-setting home opener

Gregorius sets home opener RBI record

Chances are, when Yankees fans pick up the newspaper Wednesday morning, they'll see Giancarlo Stanton on the back page. Stanton struck out five times -- that's a new career high -- in his first game at Yankee Stadium as a Yankee on Tuesday.

The real story of the game, however, is Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Gregorius had four hits, reached base five times, and drove in eight runs in New York's home opener Tuesday.

View Profile Didi Gregorius NYY • SS • 18 AB 4 H 4 2B 1 HR 2 RBI 8 BB 1

Sir Didi -- he was knighted back home in Curacao, you know -- hit two three-run home runs and also had a bloop two-run single. He is the first Yankee with eight RBI in a game since Alex Rodriguez had a 10-RBI game in 2005, and he's the first shortstop to have an eight-RBI game since Nomar Garciaparra in 2002. Some other facts:

First Yankees shortstop ever with eight RBI in a single game.

First player ever with eight RBI in a home opener, regardless of position or team, according to the YES Network broadcast.

So far this season Gregorius is 8 for 18 (.444) with four doubles, one triple, two homers, and one single. New manager Aaron Boone has been batting Gregorius between Stanton and Gary Sanchez to split up the righties, and so far the move is paying major dividends.

Longoria finally gets a hit, Giants finally get some runs

Four games into the season, the Giants scored two total runs on Joe Panik solo homers. In their fifth game of the season Tuesday, the Giants scored their third run of the year, on yet another Panik solo homer. That set some obscure history:

According to Elias, the Giants are the first team in MLB history whose first three runs of a season came on solo home runs by the same player. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 3, 2018

A few innings later, the Giants finally scored some runs on non-Panik homers. Evan Longoria broke his season opening 0-fer with a homer to left field. It was his first hit as a Not Ray.

Alas, the Giants still fell to the Mariners despite Panik's and Longoria's heroics. They have six runs in 45 offensive innings so far this year.

Harvey makes first start of 2018

Between injuries and crummy performance, the 2017 season was a total mess for erstwhile Mets ace Matt Harvey. He pitched to a 6.70 ERA in 92 2/3 innings, and basically no one knew what to expect coming into 2018. On Tuesday, Harvey made his first start of the year, and he pitched well:

Matt Harvey's 2018 debut is in the books:



5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 86 pitches.



It's just the third time Harvey has delivered a scoreless outing since the start of 2016. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 4, 2018

Harvey no longer looks like the dominating ace he was back in the day -- his fastball averaged 91.7 mph and topped out at 93.4 mph Tuesday -- but the stuff was plenty good enough to get outs. His command didn't look as good as the stat line would lead you to believe, but it was cold and rainy at Citi Field, so I'm inclined to give him a pass for that.

All things considered, the Mets should be happy with what Harvey showed in his 2018 debut. He looked more effective than he did at any point last year.

Ozuna hits first homer with Cardinals

The Cardinals revamped their outfield over the winter, and on Tuesday, their prized new addition went deep for the first time this season. Marcell Ozuna crushed a 479-foot dinger against Brewers righty Chase Anderson. It is the longest Cardinals homer of the Statcast era:

Well, that didn’t take long!



Marcell Ozuna’s first @Cardinals HR is the club’s hardest-hit (117.2 mph) AND longest (479 ft) big fly since #Statcast arrived in 2015. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9eeLDkthue — #Statcast (@statcast) April 4, 2018

Ozuna went deep, Stanton went deep, and now it's Christian Yelich's turn to go deep to complete the "former Marlins outfielders hitting homers with their new teams" cycle.

