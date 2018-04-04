MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Harper goes deep again

Tuesday affords the baseball enthusiast a healthy 14-game slate, but with some sketchy weather conditions in some locales. Let's see if the water's warm ...

Tuesday's scores

Harper hits fourth homer

Five games, four home runs for Bryce Harper so far this season. He smacked his fourth long ball of the young season Tuesday night. Check it out:

Bryce is currently in beast mode. 👀 pic.twitter.com/blK1u8E1sp — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2018

Through five games, Harper has four homers, seven walks, and zero strikeouts. His free agent season is off to a smashing start so far.

Ohtani hits first MLB home run

Welcome to Anaheim, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani hit his first MLB home run in his first at-bat at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night. His three-run blast cleared the high wall in right-center field.

Yeah, that was a big time hanger by Josh Tomlin, but you can only hit the pitches thrown your way. Ohtani did exactly what he should've done with that pitch.

Beltre ties a Rod Carew record

Tuesday night, Adrian Beltre moved into the top 25 on the all-time hits list, and in doing so, he tied Rod Carew for the most hits ever by a Latin American player:

Adrian Beltre single gives him 3,053 career hits.... ties Rod Carew for most ever by a Latin American player..... 25th overall — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) April 4, 2018

Beltre has a pretty good chance to jump into the top 15 all-time in hits this season, as long as he stays healthy.

Gregorius sets home opener RBI record

Chances are, when Yankees fans pick up the newspaper Wednesday morning, they'll see Giancarlo Stanton on the back page. Stanton struck out five times -- that's a new career high -- in his first game at Yankee Stadium as a Yankee on Tuesday.

The real story of the game, however, is Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Gregorius had four hits, reached base five times, and drove in eight runs in New York's home opener Tuesday.

View Profile Didi Gregorius NYY • SS • 18 AB 4 H 4 2B 1 HR 2 RBI 8 BB 1

Sir Didi -- he was knighted back home in Curacao, you know -- hit two three-run home runs and also had a bloop two-run single. He is the first Yankee with eight RBI in a game since Alex Rodriguez had a 10-RBI game in 2005, and he's the first shortstop to have an eight-RBI game since Nomar Garciaparra in 2002. Some other facts:

First Yankees shortstop ever with eight RBI in a single game.

First player ever with eight RBI in a home opener, regardless of position or team, according to the YES Network broadcast.

So far this season Gregorius is 8 for 18 (.444) with four doubles, one triple, two homers, and one single. New manager Aaron Boone has been batting Gregorius between Stanton and Gary Sanchez to split up the righties, and so far the move is paying major dividends.

Longoria finally gets a hit, Giants finally get some runs

Four games into the season, the Giants scored two total runs on Joe Panik solo homers. In their fifth game of the season Tuesday, the Giants scored their third run of the year, on yet another Panik solo homer. That set some obscure history:

According to Elias, the Giants are the first team in MLB history whose first three runs of a season came on solo home runs by the same player. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) April 3, 2018

A few innings later, the Giants finally scored some runs on non-Panik homers. Evan Longoria broke his season opening 0-fer with a homer to left field. It was his first hit as a Not Ray.

Alas, the Giants still fell to the Mariners despite Panik's and Longoria's heroics. They have six runs in 45 offensive innings so far this year.

Harvey makes first start of 2018

Between injuries and crummy performance, the 2017 season was a total mess for erstwhile Mets ace Matt Harvey. He pitched to a 6.70 ERA in 92 2/3 innings, and basically no one knew what to expect coming into 2018. On Tuesday, Harvey made his first start of the year, and he pitched well:

Matt Harvey's 2018 debut is in the books:



5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 86 pitches.



It's just the third time Harvey has delivered a scoreless outing since the start of 2016. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 4, 2018

Harvey no longer looks like the dominating ace he was back in the day -- his fastball averaged 91.7 mph and topped out at 93.4 mph Tuesday -- but the stuff was plenty good enough to get outs. His command didn't look as good as the stat line would lead you to believe, but it was cold and rainy at Citi Field, so I'm inclined to give him a pass for that.

All things considered, the Mets should be happy with what Harvey showed in his 2018 debut. He looked more effective than he did at any point last year.

Ozuna, Yelich hit first homers of 2018

The Cardinals revamped their outfield over the winter, and on Tuesday, their prized new addition went deep for the first time this season. Marcell Ozuna crushed a 479-foot dinger against Brewers righty Chase Anderson. It is the longest Cardinals homer of the Statcast era:

Well, that didn’t take long!



Marcell Ozuna’s first @Cardinals HR is the club’s hardest-hit (117.2 mph) AND longest (479 ft) big fly since #Statcast arrived in 2015. 💪 pic.twitter.com/9eeLDkthue — #Statcast (@statcast) April 4, 2018

Stanton went deep Opening Day and Ozuna went deep in the third inning Tuesday. That meant it was Christian Yelich's turn to go deep to complete the "former Marlins outfielders hitting homers with their new teams" cycle. He hit a game-tying two-run home run against Ozuna's Cardinals on Tuesday, setting the stage for Ryan Braun's walk-off dinger.

RYAN BRAUN WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/vxWYs3fgQQ — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) April 4, 2018

Stanton, Ozuna, and Yelich have now combined for four home runs in the early going. Marlins outfielders have one home run so far (Derek Dietrich).

