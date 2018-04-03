MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Harvey's big season begins

Tuesday affords the baseball enthusiast a healthy 14-game slate, but with some sketchy weather conditions in some locales. Let's see if the water's warm ...

Harvey's big season begins

Assuming the Phillies and Mets are able to play their scheduled contest on Tuesday night (there's rain and or the the threat thereof today), right-hander Matt Harvey will take the mound for the hosts. To state the obvious, it's a huge year for Harvey. First and foremost, the Mets have designs on contention, and they'll likely need Harvey to be reasonably healthy and reasonably effective if they're to get back to the postseason after missing out last year. Second, it's Harvey's walk year.

Harvey's numbers have been in steady decline -- at both the run-prevention and peripheral levels -- since 2013, when he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young balloting. In very much related matters, Harvey within that span has undergone Tommy John surgery and Thoracic Outlet surgery and also missed about 10 weeks last season with a scapula injury. All the while, he's also dealt with velocity loss.

On the upside, Harvey's coming off his best spring since 2015, and in particular his pitches showed life for a the first time in a while. Also bear in mind that, for as long as he's been a part of the baseball consciousness, he's still just 29. Having an accomplished pitching coach as his manager also likely won't hurt matters. Harvey must arrest the decline that's defined his career in recent years and prove he's capable of being a useful starting pitcher. Otherwise, the Mets may not meet their goals, and Harvey won't fetch that big contract next winter. The next leg of his journey starts Tuesday night when he opposes Ben Lively and the Phillies.

Of course, when it's over we'll probably be talking about Gabe Kapler and his bullpen decisions.

Tuesday's scores

Royals at Tigers (GameTracker)



Rays at Yankees, 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Giants, 4:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Quick hits

Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson and the White Sox seem to be engaged in a whistle war

The Mariners have placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day DL with a sprained right ankle.

The Rangers have signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor-league contract.

The Mets have placed RHP Anthony Swarzak on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique.

The Royals have requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Kyle Zimmer, who's a former No. 5 overall pick and was a consensus top-100 prospect as recently as two years ago.

Veteran INF Stephen Drew is reportedly retiring.

Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury has developed a hip issue and will not be activated from the DL on Thursday as initially planned.

A Twitter List by daynperry