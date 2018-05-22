MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians return to Wrigley for World Series rematch vs. Cubs

We've got a hefty 15 night games on the schedule for Tuesday, so let's jump right in:

Indians back in Wrigley for first time since 2016 World Series

The Cubs of course snapped their historically-long World Series drought by edging the Indians in seven games in 2016. The two teams split a two-game interleague set in Cleveland earlier this season, and now the Tribe will visit Wrigley for the first time since Game 5 of that World Series.

More to the point, the Indians are trying to right themselves in 2018. Yes, they're still atop the pile of soiled underthings that is the AL Central, but they're also one game below .500. A loss to Tyler Chatwood and the Cubs on Tuesday would drop the Tribe to two games under .500 for the first time since April 7. Then they'd play another against the Cubs before hosting the mighty Astros for four. Long-term, Cleveland's schedule is ludicrously easy thanks to the grim remainder of the division, but it could ugly over the next few days. They'll look to Trevor Bauer, who's been excellent this season, to set the tone.

As for the Cubs, they've spent just three days in first place this season, and right now they're tied with the Pirates for third place (albeit just two games back of the first-place Brewers). That said, they have the NL's best run differential, and it's come against a fairly tough schedule. At some point, the Cubs will likely play to their level, and that's why they're still the odds-on favorites in the NL Central.

Rays call up top prospect just in time to face Chris Sale

The Rays on Tuesday called up shortstop Willy Adames, who's one of the top prospects in baseball. Here's more on Adames and why he won't be up for long. He'll be the Rays' starting shortstop at home on Tuesday night, but he gets the unenviable task of making his major-league debut against Boston's Chris Sale, who enters this one with a 2.29 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 63 innings.

The Mariners have placed CF/2B Dee Gordon on the DL with a broken big toe.

The Diamondbacks have placed OF Steven Souza on the DL with a strained pectoral muscle.

