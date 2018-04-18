MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians win in Puerto Rico

Tuesday's slate of MLB action featured 16 total games, including three outside the continental United States. That might be a single day record! Here is everything you need to know from the world of baseball Tuesday.

Tuesday's scores

Indians, Twins begin Puerto Rico Series

This week the Indians and Twins are participating in the 2018 Puerto Rico Series, a two-game set at historic Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. MLB has plans to play games abroad in the coming years -- the Yankees and Red Sox may play in London next year -- to help globalize the game, and the Puerto Rico Series is part of the initiative.

The Twins and Indians both have two Puerto Rican players on the roster: Jose Berrios and Eddie Rosario for Minnesota and Francisco Lindor and Roberto Perez for the Tribe. (Berrios is slated to start Wednesday's game.) On Monday, Lindor hosted a baseball clinic for approximately 250 students at the grammar school he attended.

Future Hall of Famer and Puerto Rico native Carlos Beltran threw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night, and before the game, MLB honored eight first responders who risked their lives during Hurricane Maria. Here's what Beltran told MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez about baseball returning to Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria:

"Being in Puerto Rico and understanding the situation and what the island has gone through in the last seven or eight months, it's good to see baseball back on the island," said Beltran, who is in the process of building 200 homes in Puerto Rico through his foundation. "I'm happy MLB is trying to make the most of the two games by helping people and letting them know they care and are not forgotten."

Throughout the week MLB has events scheduled to help the community, as well as events to promote the game of baseball.

And how fun is this? Lindor hit a home run:

Good for Lindor and for the great people for Puerto Rico. That's the feel-good moment of the night.

The Indians would cruise to a 6-1 victory behind Lindor and 6 2/3 strong Corey Kluber innings, and they also got homers from Jose Ramirez, Michael Brantley and Yonder Alonso.

Ohtani struggles, has blister

After two very good starts, Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani struggled for the first time Tuesday night against the Red Sox. He didn't really have his good stuff, notably his splitter. He couldn't find the zone with it. He would strand some runners, but there was too much traffic (four hits and two walks in two innings). All told, Ohtani gave up three earned runs in two innings.

Yes, two innings. As it turns out, Ohtani had developed a blister in his pitching hand and was forced from the game early. We'll find out more in the coming days if this will affect him moving forward, possibly including hiatus from pitching until the blister is gone.

Rockies stay hot behind Bettis

The Pirates entered the week as one of the best stories of the young baseball season, but a visit from the Rockies hasn't gone over too well in Pittsburgh through two games. The Rockies won 6-2 on Monday and stifled the Pirates Tuesday, 2-0. Chad Bettis worked 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing five hits and two walks. He's on fire to start the year, as he is now 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

That's pretty good, no? It's not normal for a Rockies pitcher, either.

Lowest ERA through first four starts of a season in #Rockies franchise history:

0.95 - Ubaldo Jiménez, 2010

0.98 - Shawn Chacon, 2003

1.44 - Chad Bettis, 2018 — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) April 18, 2018

The Rockies are now through six games of what looked like a very tough seven-game road trip (four at Washington, three at Pittsburgh). So far they are 5-1 and have won six of their last seven overall.

What's more: The Rockies have been doing this without a suspended Nolan Arenado for the past four games.

That's an incredibly impressive road trip, no matter what happens on Wednesday.

Nats have taken first two in Queens

The favorite to win the NL East heading into the season was the Washington Nationals. There wasn't really much disagreement here from anywhere, even most Mets fans. Through 2 1/2 weeks, though, the Mets were one of the biggest stories in baseball at 12-2 and they had already built a six-game cushion on the struggling Nationals.

Through two games in Citi Field, the Nationals might just be flipping the script.

On Monday, the Nats scored six runs in the eighth inning to stun the Mets with a huge comeback victory. Tuesday, they never trailed in a 5-2 win. Trea Turner was the story here, going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base.

There's still one more game in this series and the Mets could win that and move their lead back to five games, but one can't help but wonder about a Nationals win already carving that deficit in half and what it would do for the morale of the Mets, who previously could do no wrong.

Blue Jays sweep Royals

Another team looking good right now is the Blue Jays. The lost their first two games of the season to the Yankees, but since then have played like one of the best teams in baseball.

They took two from hapless Royals on Tuesday, running the record to 11-5 on the season. Yes, the Jays have won 11 of their last 14 games. They're doing it right now with Josh Donaldson on the shelf, too. This team definitely has the strong feel of a contender.

Realmuto return was real bad for Yankees

The Marlins' best player, catcher J.T. Realmuto, made his 2018 debut Tuesday, and he was in midseason form. He would go 2 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke the game wide open. Perhaps a team in a different New York City borough was paying attention?

Regardless, the Marlins spanked the Yankees. Masahiro Tanaka was roughed up while Marlins starter Jarlin Garcia only allowed one hit in five scoreless innings (though he did walk five).

Giancarlo Stanton, by the way, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and left four runners on base. He's now hitting .197 with a .293 on-base percentage and 29 strikeouts in 66 at-bats. He's also being booed after nearly every out he makes.

Guerra off to great start for Brewers

Remember back in 2016, when 31-year-old Junior Guerra was one of the biggest surprises in the season? He had never previously made a big-league start, but in 20 starts that year for the Brewers, he posted a 2.81 ERA. He fell apart last season, though, pitching to a 5.12 ERA and losing his rotation spot.

Bounce-back season? So far, so good.

After only allowing one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings in Tuesday's win, Guerra now owns a 0.82 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through two starts in 2018.

Also of note: Eric Thames' two-run home run was the difference in this 2-0 Brewers win. He's off to another great April, with six home runs and a .633 slugging percentage.

Moore shuts down former team, the punchless Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are now 4-13 and have scored two runs or fewer eight times on the season. They are bad offensively, which is probably an understatement.

Still! Former Rays starter Matt Moore worked seven innings and allowed just one unearned run for the Rangers.

Quick hits

Live team updates