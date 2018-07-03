MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Jose Bautista returns to Toronto; M's go for eight in a row

As is the case on pretty much every Tuesday, it's a full slate of MLB action. Let's jump in ...

Tuesday's baseball scores

Tigers at Cubs (GameTracker)



Twins at Brewers, 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Nationals, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Braves at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Orioles at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Mets at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



White Sox at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Rays at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Giants at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Indians at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Padres at Athletics, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Cardinals at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Angels at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Pirates at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



The Nationals are in trouble

You know the story by now. The Nationals won 97 games a season ago and then ran off Dusty Baker almost solely because of his NLDS loss to the Cubs. Well, they enter Tuesday's slate only one game above .500 and seven games behind the Braves in the NL East.

For a while, we could hand-wave away the Nats' slow start because the SportsLine Projection Model saw their underlying strengths and still pegged them as division favorites. Well, here's the current lay of the land:

SportsLine gives the Nationals just a 24.4 percent chance of winning the NL East.

SportsLine gives the Nationals a 44.5 percent chance of making the postseason by any means.

We're past the midpoint of the 2018 season, and things are getting real out there. That means the Nationals are losing the benefit of the doubt, as evidenced by those figures above. If the struggles continue, then GM Mike Rizzo will reach a decision point very soon. Does he, say, swing a deal for pitching before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, or does he, say, look to pivot and become a seller in Bryce Harper's walk year? Everything about Rizzo's recent decisions suggests he's in it to contend.

As for the here and now, the Nationals again square off against the powerhouse Red Sox on Tuesday. (The Sox beat Max Scherzer on Monday, by the way.) A loss for the Nats means they'll wake up on July 4 as a .500 team. Since the start of June, Washington is 8-16 with a minus-21 run differential. They need to reverse course in a hurry, lest those playoff odds tumble into longshot territory.

M's go for eight in a row

The Mariners face the Angels on Tuesday night, and they'll be looking to extend the season-best win streak to eight games. While the Astros, whom the M's trail by a half-game, remain the favorites in the AL West, the SportsLine Projection Model gives Seattle a hefty 94.1 percent chance to make the postseason for the first time since 2001. They're also presently on pace for 103 wins (imagine the realistic possibility of the AL Wild Card Game featuring a pair of 100-win teams). Along the way, Seattle has rung up a remarkable record of 26-11 in games decided by one run.

On the other side, the Angels come in having lost seven of nine and in danger of dropping to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season. Per SportsLine, Mike Trout's squad has less than a one percent chance of making the playoffs.

Joey Bats returns to Toronto

Jose Bautista spent parts of ten seasons in Toronto, and the Mets' two-game interleague set against the Blue Jays occasions his first trip back to Rogers Centre since leaving the Jays. In his years there, Bautista put up an OPS+ of 136, cracked 288 home runs, and made six All-Star teams. Suffice it to say, he's a Jays legend, and he can expect a warm welcome back.

This season, Bautista was a late signing for the Braves, and he washed out pretty quickly. Since latching on with the Mets, however, he's batted a highly productive .250/.418/.476 in 36 games.

Quick hits

The Nationals reportedly have interest in trading for

Ken Rosenthal reports that Astros C Brian McCann will undergo surgery on his right knee and miss the next four to six weeks.

The Yankees have reinstated RHP A.J. Cole from the 10-day DL.

Former MLB OF Shane Victorino has announced his retirement.

The Blue Jays have released RHP Al Alburquerque.

Live team updates