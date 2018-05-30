MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nats' Harper slugs 17th homer

They say Memorial Day is the best time to start checking the standings, so we did that and came up with six observations. Not among them: The Nationals being hot without Daniel Murphy, and Mariners the getting hot without Robinson Cano. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Harper mashes No. 17

Sure, Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is batting just .236 on the season, but he's still been a very productive hitter. That's in part because he's drawn a lot walks (46 walks against 46 strikeouts), and it's mostly because he's putting up big power numbers.

Witness this pull shot against the Orioles on Tuesday night ...

Bryce goes BOOM. No.17 for Bryce Harper



via @MLB pic.twitter.com/rHmTWuEzNm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 29, 2018

That's No. 17 on the season, which for the moment ties him with Red Sox teammates Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez for second place in MLB. Mike Trout leads with 18.

Anyhow, Harper now boasts an OPS of .934 for the year, so he's doing his job and then some despite the low batting average. Given that the Nats on Tuesday prevailed by a single run, that homer he hit wound up being a big one.

Porcello bounces back

Coming into Tuesday night's game against Toronto, Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello over his last four starts had allowed 19 runs in 21 innings. That's obviously not optimal from a guy who's expected to be a strong No. 2 behind Chris Sale.

The good news for Boston is that his Tuesday performance against the Blue Jays, while far from dominant, constituted progress ...

View Profile Rick Porcello BOS • SP • 22 vs. TOR, 5/29 IP 6 2/3 H 5 R 3 ER 2 SO 5 BB 2

On the season, Porcello now has a 3.65 ERA and a 4.67 K/BB ratio in 74 innings. While a bit more start-to-start consistency would be appreciated, those are solid numbers overall.

Schwarber abuses foul pole

The Cubs notched a comeback win over the Pirates on Tuesday night thanks mostly to the team's eight extra-base hits on the evening. One of those came courtesy of outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who -- as you're about to see but mostly hear -- laid a beating on one of the PNC Park foul poles ...

Dong? Dong. Schwarber also doubled in this one, and he's now batting a highly useful .257/.382/.520 on the year.

As for the Pirates, they've now dropped nine of their last 11, and increasingly you get the sense that they're coming back to earth for good.

Brantley continues comeback campaign



Indians outfielder Michael Brantley in Tuesday's win over the White Sox went 3 for 4 with a home run and also extended his current MLB-best hit streak to 18 games. Here's that homer ...

Michael Brantley's hitting streak can now legally buy a lottery ticket.



And hit home runs, apparently.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/I3bZPwLVsA — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 29, 2018

Brantley in his age-31 season is now batting .343/.380/.573 with 22 extra-base hits in 43 games. Those are deeply impressive numbers in any context, but it's even more the case for Brantley. That's because coming into this year, Brantley had played a total of just 101 games over the previous two seasons thanks to major shoulder and ankle injuries.

Brantley's grim health history was such that it was open question as to whether the Indians would exercise their option on him for 2018. Thus far, though, he's producing at a level similar to one that netted him a third-place finish in the AL MVP balloting back in 2015. Right now, he's the runaway favorite for AL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Yankees, Astros continue series

Five games into the 2018 version of the 2017 ALCS, the Yankees hold a 3-2 series lead over the Astros. New York won three of four at Minute Maid Park earlier this month, but, on Monday, the 'Stros won the series opener at Yankee Stadium behind Justin Verlander.

The Yankees were in the middle of their historic 17-1 run earlier this season when they visited Houston. The opposing starter in the one loss? Charlie Morton. The opposing starter Tuesday night? Charlie Morton.

View Profile Charlie Morton HOU • SP • 50 April 30 vs. Yankees IP 7 2/3 H 2 R 1 ER 1 BB 2 K 10

CC Sabathia will be on the mound for the Yankees and he is the only starter the Astros did not face when they hosted the Yankees earlier this season. Sabathia made two starts in the ALCS, including the decisive Game 7 start, and he held the 'Stros to one run in 9 1/3 innings. Tuesday night he'll make his first start against the defending champs in 2018.

Quick hits

Live team updates