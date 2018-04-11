MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pirates spoil Wrigley opener

The second Tuesday of baseball's regular season offers a full slate of games. That's right, 15 in total -- barring any weather postponements that have littered the early part of the schedule. Keep it here throughout the day to see all the latest scores, news, and updates from across the land.

Tuesday's scores

All times Eastern

Rays 6, White Sox 5 (box score)

Pirates 8, Cubs 5 (box score)

Indians 2, Tigers 1 (box score)

Reds at Phillies (GameTracker)

Braves at Nationals (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Orioles (GameTracker)

Yankees at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)

Angels at Rangers (GameTracker)

Astros at Twins (GameTracker)

Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Mariners at Royals (GameTracker)

Padres at Rockies (GameTracker)

Athletics at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. (GameTracker)

Pirates spoil Wrigley opener

Following a snowout Monday, the Cubs opened the Wrigley Field portion of their schedule Tuesday afternoon. They were the final team in baseball to play a home game in 2018.

The Pirates would not allow the Cubbies to have a feel-good home opener. They spoiled Javier Baez's two-homer game and won the season's first game at Wrigley thanks largely to Corey Dickerson and Francisco Cervelli, who combined for five runs driven in and three hits apiece. Starling Marte also went deep.

The Pirates are 8-2 on the young season following Tuesday's win. It is their best start since 1992, the final year of the Barry Bonds era. Pittsburgh started 8-2 and eventually improved to 12-2 during that 1992 season. The 2018 Pirates are also off to a great start offensively.

The Pirates have scored 66 runs so far, their most through the first 10 games of a season since 1923. pic.twitter.com/IaYYHKzlxH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 10, 2018

Dickerson, who the Pirates practically stole from the Rays, is hitting .342/.359/.605 in the super early-going.

Indians continue to win despite offensive woes

Going into Tuesday evening's game against the Tigers, the Indians had scored 29 runs in 10 games so far this year. Twelve of those 29 runs came in two games. And yet, the Indians were 5-5 on the season because their pitching staff had a 3.19 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Good pitching can cover up bad hitting, at least temporarily.

Cleveland's bats certainly didn't wake up Tuesday, but once again, the pitching made it work. The Indians scored two runs on solo homers by Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez while Josh Tomlin and various relievers held the Tigers to one run. Of course the pitchers had some defensive help.

The Indians are now 6-5 despite scoring 31 runs in 11 games. As a team, they're hitting .158/.252/.284 on the season, including Tuesday's game. That won't last. They're too talented. For now, the pitching staff is making it work.

Judge solves his Sale problem

Last season Chris Sale was one of the few pitchers who could contain reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Judge went 0 for 12 with 10 strikeouts against Sale in 2017, but on Tuesday night, he went 3 for 3 against Boston's ace, and hit a towering solo home run to dead center field:

Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the board with a 444-foot bomb to straightaway center. #YANKSonYESpic.twitter.com/809bA6xxmY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 11, 2018

According to Statcast, that home run had an exit velocity of 116.3 mph. It's the hardest hit ball Sale has allowed since Statcast was introduced on Opening Day 2015.

Beede to debut



With the Giants pushing back Johnny Cueto's start, they'll use Tuesday's game to debut former first-round pick Tyler Beede.

Beede, 24, has been in prospect circles since being picked by the Blue Jays 21st overall in 2011. He opted instead to attend Vanderbilt University, and later signed with the Giants when they selected him 14th in 2014. Beede has since taken an uneven route to the majors, struggling more than he ought to given his pedigree.

Last season, Beede spent the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 4.79 ERA and 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Scouting reports, like the one posted at MLB.com, suggest he has four average or better offerings. Those same reports, however, indicate he could be best served by reducing his arsenal. Beede also struggles with his command, meaning he throws too many hittable pitches.

The Giants could use the rotation help, so they'll be hoping Beede takes well to the Show.

