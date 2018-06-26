MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pitching key to Yankees-Phillies matchup

Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate, so let's jump right in ...

Tuesday's scores

Nationals at Rays (GameTracker)

Mariners at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arrieta, Severino look to rebound

We've got some compelling interleague baseball in Philly, as the Yankees and Phillies play the second game of their three-game set (the Yankees won the opener on Monday night). In this one, we've got a pretty compelling pitching matchup. Going for the visitors:

View Profile Luis Severino NYY • SP • 40 2018 IP 104 2/3 ERA 2.24 SO 123 BB 26 WAR 4.1

And he'll oppose ...

View Profile Jake Arrieta PHI • SP • 49 2018 IP 79 ERA 3.42 SO 54 BB 26 WAR 1.1

As noted, both hurlers are looking to rebound to varying extents. Arrieta's coming off a quality start against the Cardinals, but he's lugging around an ERA of 6.97 for the month of June. Throw in his abnormally low strikeout numbers, and the Phillies have at least some cause for concern about the hurler who's in the first year of a $75 million pact.

Things are much less worrisome for Severino. He's coming off a subpar outing against Seattle, but that's just the second time all season he's failed to register a quality start. The Yanks are no doubt hoping he returns to form in this one. Speaking of Severino's form, he's been outstanding so far in his age-24 campaign. Last season, he finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting, and this season he's been even better. Is it possible that young Yankees ace is somehow underrated? Yes, it says here.

Cubs, Dodgers headed in different directions

Jon Lester and Ross Stripling will match wits and pitches in L.A. on Tuesday night. Consider this a tale of two teams -- NLCS combatants last year -- with different recent fates. The Dodgers come in with a 16-5 mark in June and having won 22 of their last 30 overall. Stated another way, the Dodgers were nine games out of first place as recently as May 8, and now they're just 1 1/2 games behind the D-Backs in the NL West.

As for the Cubs, they come in having lost five straight, a span that includes a four-game sweep at the hands of the lowly Reds. This ties their longest losing streak of the season, so obviously if they drop the second game against L.A., their current struggles will reach new depths. Star third baseman Kris Bryant comes in having missed the last three games because of a sore shoulder.

What these teams have in common, though, are bullish forecasts. The SportsLine Projection Model right now tabs the Dodgers for 94 wins and gives them a 74 percent chance of winning the division. The Cubs, meantime, are projected for 91 wins and seen as slight favorites over the Brewers in the NL Central race.

The Mets are trash at home

The Mets are bad, you know. They started the season 11-1, but since then Mickey Callaway's squadron is a miserable 20-44. Overall, that 31-45 record puts them on pace for a 66-96 record, which means they'd wind up four games worse than they were under Terry Collins last year. Here's how their current record breaks down:

18-20 on the road

13-25 at home

So that's something. They come into Tuesday night's game against the Pirates in Citi Field having lost -- get this -- 14 of their last 15 home games. Overall, they've dropped seven in a row. So can a team that started the season 11-1 wind up contending for the top overall draft pick? That's the plausible question that can be asked in Queens these days.

Quick hits

