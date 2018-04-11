MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox blow Yankees out

The second Tuesday of baseball's regular season offers a full slate of games. That's right, 15 in total. Keep it here throughout the day to see all the latest scores, news, and updates from across the land.

Tuesday's scores

Rays 6, White Sox 5 (box score)

Pirates 8, Cubs 5 (box score)

Indians 2, Tigers 1 (box score)

Phillies 6, Reds 1 (box score)

Nationals 4, Braves 1 (box score)

Blue Jays 2, Orioles 1 (box score)

Red Sox 14, Yankees 1 (box score)

Mets 8, Marlins 6 (box score)

Angels 11, Rangers 1 (box score)

Twins 4, Astros 1 (box score)

Brewers at Cardinals (GameTracker)

Mariners 8,Royals 3 (box score)

Padres 5, Rockies 2 (box score)

Athletics at Dodgers (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Giants (GameTracker)

Betts leads Red Sox to blowout win over Yankees

The Red Sox came into Tuesday with an 8-1 record, though they'd yet to play a team other than the Rays and Marlins, so it was tough to tell how good this team really is. The Rays and Marlins are really bad and hey, the BoSox deserve credit for beating the teams they're supposed to beat. It's just hard to get a read on a team against that caliber of competition.

Boston got their first crack at an expected contender Tuesday night, and it couldn't have gone any better. They thoroughly embarrassed the Yankees at Fenway Park, winning the first meeting of the season between the two rivals 14-1. The Red Sox scored five runs in five innings against Luis Severino, including four runs in the first two innings, then broke it open with a nine-run sixth inning against New York's vaunted bullpen. A Mookie Betts grand slam put an exclamation point on the win.

Betts led the way for the Red Sox on the night, reaching base five times, driving in four runs, and scoring five times. He is now hitting .432/.533/.730 on the season.

View Profile Mookie Betts BOS • RF • 50 4/10 vs. NYY AB 4 H 4 R 5 RBI 4 BB 1

Tuesday's win was Boston's ninth straight since their Opening Day loss. They are 9-1 to start the season for the first time in franchise history, if you can believe that. The Red Sox have been around since 1908 (they were the Boston Americans from 1901-07), and never before did they win nine of their first 10 games in a season. Incredible.

As for the Yankees, they dropped to 5-6 on the season, which is hardly a disaster on April 10. It's certainly not the start to the season they were hoping for. The Yankees won their first two games of the season and are 3-6 since, and their last two losses featured a blown 5-0 lead and a 14-1 depantsing. Ouch.

Mets improve to 9-1

The Red Sox are not the only 9-1 team in baseball. The Mets won their seventh straight game Tuesday night to improve to 9-1 as well. Like the Red Sox, the Mets are 9-1 for the first time in franchise history.

The big blow in Tuesday's win was Yoenis Cespedes' two-run go-ahead double in the top of the ninth. The Mets were down 6-4 as late as the eighth inning. They then scored two in the eighth to tie and two in the ninth to win.

The Mets, moreso than the Red Sox, were looking to get off to a great start this season. They had a disappointing and injury plagued season a year ago and needed to turn things around quick. They've done exactly that under new manager Mickey Callaway.

Pirates spoil Wrigley opener

Following a snowout Monday, the Cubs opened the Wrigley Field portion of their schedule Tuesday afternoon. They were the final team in baseball to play a home game in 2018.

The Pirates would not allow the Cubbies to have a feel-good home opener. They spoiled Javier Baez's two-homer game and won the season's first game at Wrigley thanks largely to Corey Dickerson and Francisco Cervelli, who combined for five runs driven in and three hits apiece. Starling Marte also went deep.

The Pirates are 8-2 on the young season following Tuesday's win. It is their best start since 1992, the final year of the Barry Bonds era. Pittsburgh started 8-2 and eventually improved to 12-2 during that 1992 season. The 2018 Pirates are also off to a great start offensively.

The Pirates have scored 66 runs so far, their most through the first 10 games of a season since 1923. pic.twitter.com/IaYYHKzlxH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 10, 2018

Dickerson, who the Pirates practically stole from the Rays, is hitting .342/.359/.605 in the super early-going.

Osuna becomes youngest to 100 saves

For the Blue Jays, the story was Aaron Sanchez on Tuesday night. The AL Comeback Player of the Year candidate took a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Orioles before the O's jumped on him for a run. Sanchez was still masterful on the night.

View Profile Aaron Sanchez TOR • SP • 41 4/10 vs. BAL IP 8 H 3 R 1 BB 5 K 4

The offense picked Sanchez up in the top of the ninth -- Curtis Granderson cracked a go-ahead solo home run -- and closer Roberto Osuna retired all three men he faced for his fifth save. At 23 years and 62 days, Osuna is the youngest player to 100 career saves in baseball history.

.@RobertoOsuna1 is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/sMYuS5xifQ — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 11, 2018

Francisco Rodriguez had been the previous youngest to 100 saves at 24 years and 246 days, so Osuna smashed that record.

Indians continue to win despite offensive woes

Going into Tuesday evening's game against the Tigers, the Indians had scored 29 runs in 10 games so far this year. Twelve of those 29 runs came in two games. And yet, the Indians were 5-5 on the season because their pitching staff had a 3.19 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Good pitching can cover up bad hitting, at least temporarily.

Cleveland's bats certainly didn't wake up Tuesday, but once again, the pitching made it work. The Indians scored two runs on solo homers by Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez while Josh Tomlin and various relievers held the Tigers to one run. Of course the pitchers had some defensive help.

The Indians are now 6-5 despite scoring 31 runs in 11 games. As a team, they're hitting .158/.252/.284 on the season, including Tuesday's game. That won't last. They're too talented. For now, the pitching staff is making it work.

Judge solves his Sale problem

Last season Chris Sale was one of the few pitchers who could contain reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. Judge went 0 for 12 with 10 strikeouts against Sale in 2017, but on Tuesday night, he went 3 for 3 against Boston's ace, and hit a towering solo home run to dead center field:

Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the board with a 444-foot bomb to straightaway center. #YANKSonYESpic.twitter.com/809bA6xxmY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 11, 2018

According to Statcast, that home run had an exit velocity of 116.3 mph. It's the hardest hit ball Sale has allowed since Statcast was introduced on Opening Day 2015. Sale, of course, picked up the win over the Yankees on Tuesday. The Judge solo homer was the only run he allowed in six inning. I'm certain Sale will trade a long solo homer for a 14-1 eight days a week and twice on Sundays.

Beede to debut



With the Giants pushing back Johnny Cueto's start, they'll use Tuesday's game to debut former first-round pick Tyler Beede.

Beede, 24, has been in prospect circles since being picked by the Blue Jays 21st overall in 2011. He opted instead to attend Vanderbilt University, and later signed with the Giants when they selected him 14th in 2014. Beede has since taken an uneven route to the majors, struggling more than he ought to given his pedigree.

Last season, Beede spent the year in Triple-A, where he posted a 4.79 ERA and 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Scouting reports, like the one posted at MLB.com, suggest he has four average or better offerings. Those same reports, however, indicate he could be best served by reducing his arsenal. Beede also struggles with his command, meaning he throws too many hittable pitches.

The Giants could use the rotation help, so they'll be hoping Beede takes well to the Show.

Quick hits



