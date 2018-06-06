MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Scherzer joins list of legends in gem

While the 2018 MLB Draft continues with rounds 3-10 on Tuesday -- here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round -- the big-leaguers will play an extra full 16-game slate thanks to a doubleheader in Minnesota. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Tuesday's scores

Scherzer shuts down Rays, joins elite company

Here's the line for Nats ace Max Scherzer on Tuesday night against the Rays ...

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 vs. TB, 6/5 IP 8 H 5 R 2 SO 13 BB 0 Pitches 99 Strikes 81

Come on: 81 strikes in 99 pitches. That said, by allowing two earned Scherzer saw his ERA increase to 1.95 (for shame). Scherzer's well on his way to winning his fourth Cy Young Award, in addition to registering his first 300-strikeout season.

And speaking of strikeouts, Scherzer also achieved this on Tuesday night ...

#Nationals Max Scherzer joins Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and Randy Johnson as the only pitchers in baseball history with multiple Immaculate Innings. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 6, 2018

For the uninitiated, an immaculate inning occurs when the pitcher strikes out the side on nine pitches. Here's Scherzer's from Tuesday night ...

In conclusion ...

Boston's Martinez first to 20 homers

The Red Sox this past offseason made a rather sizable investment in outfielder/DH J.D. Martinez, and thus far it's been a very wise investment. On Tuesday night against his former team, Martinez became the first to reach 20 home runs this season ...

J.D. Martinez becomes the first to 20 homers this season! pic.twitter.com/WaRLBmDLES — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 5, 2018

Martinez is now batting .318/.377/.664 with, as noted, 20 spanks (breaking his tie with Mike Trout). The Red Sox badly needed an infusion of power this season, and in large measure because of Martinez they've gone from last in the AL in homers in 2017 to second in 2018.

As for Martinez, prior to the 2014 season he famously worked to add more lift to his swing, and since then he's been one of the best power hitters in all of baseball. That's still the case.

DeShields makes catch of the day

Not much has gone right this season for the Rangers, who entered Tuesday's slate 12 games below .500. Fly-catcher Delino DeShields provided some consoling wizardry against the Athletics with this act of robbery ...

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ for @LinoDeShields!



The @Rangers CF had a catch probability of just 6% on his spectacular grab at the wall against Stephen Piscotty. pic.twitter.com/ci46Gs8vlp — #Statcast (@statcast) June 6, 2018

Like the tweet says, a catch on that kind of batted ball is almost never made. DeShields is struggling badly at the plate this season, but he can self-evidently still go and get it in the field.

Car(Go) bomb

The longest home run in GABP history in the Statcast era? The honor now belongs to Carlos Gonzalez of the Rockies ...

473 feet, and @CarGo5 knew it.



The @Rockies slugger just hit the longest HR at Great American Ball Park since #Statcast started tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/2Z3HFK9CV1 — #Statcast (@statcast) June 6, 2018

That was Gonzalez's sixth homer of the season. He's not putting up great numbers this year, but he certainly laid into that one.

Bumgarner returns to Giants

Welcome back, Madison Bumgarner. The Giants ace will make his first start of the regular season Tuesday night, after a comebacker broke his pinky in spring training and sent him to the disabled list. Bumgarner pitched in two minor league rehab games and was dominant, allowing one run 8 2/3 innings while striking out 15.

The Giants have been hit hard by injuries this year -- they're still without Johnny Cueto (elbow), Jeff Samardzija (shoulder), and Brandon Belt (appendectomy) -- but they have won their last five games and they're only 1 1/2 games back in the NL West. Closer Mark Melancon returned from the disabled list earlier this week and he looked good in his 2018 debut, striking out all three batters he faced.

Now San Francisco is welcoming their ace back and gosh, do they need him. Cueto and Samardzija are hurt, Ty Blach and Derek Holland have been getting roughed up, and their rotation overall has a 4.59 ERA. That ranks 23rd among the 30 MLB teams. Adjusted for their pitcher friendly home ballpark, that 4.59 ERA is 21 percent worst than the league average. Yikes!

In his return, Bumgarner will face a D-Backs team that is a) virtually tied with the Giants in the standings, and b) arguably the worst hitting team in baseball. The D-Backs rank 30th in batting average (.217), 29th in on-base percentage (.295), and 28th in slugging percentage (.381). Good timing for Bumgarner's return. He'll face a division rival and a terrible offense in his first game back.

Mariners, Astros open big series

By early June standards, the Mariners and Astros will begin an important (yet quick) two-game series at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. Seattle is currently one game up in the AL West -- they're two games up in the all important loss column -- and they've won their last five games. They've won 13 of their last 16 games as well.

Clearly, this series is more important for the Mariners than it is the Astros. The 'Stros are the best team in the division -- maybe the best team in baseball -- on paper, and their roster and farm system depth is far superior to Seattle's. They'll be able to get impact pieces at the trade deadline. For the Mariners to make a run at the AL West race, winning these head-to-head games with the Astros feels imperative.

The pitching matchup for Tuesday night's series opener is a good one: James Paxton vs. Dallas Keuchel, two of the best southpaws in the league. Paxton owns a 3.13 ERA with 95 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings this season. Keuchel is sitting on a 3.65 ERA in 74 innings, and the Astros are 5-7 in his 12 starts, if you can believe that.

Quick hits

Braves OF Ronald Acuna has not yet resumed baseball activities but is progressing with his rehab, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's out with back and knee injuries

The Twins already have a deal in place with 2018 first round pick Trevor Larnach, reports MLB.com. Larnach, an outfielder from Oregon State, was the 20th overall pick in the draft Monday night.

Braves RHP Julio Teheran exited Monday's start with a thumb contusion, the team announced. He got jammed during a swing and couldn't throw a strike afterward, so they took him out of the game.

RHP Drew Hutchison has elected free agency, the Phillies announced. He was designated for assignment over the weekend. Hutchison threw 21 1/3 innings with a 4.64 ERA for Philadelphia this season.

The Rangers have released RHP Tim Lincecum.

