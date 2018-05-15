MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Streaking Nationals meet Yankees in potential World Series preview

It's Tuesday, which means there's a full slate of games -- 15 in total, including an afternoon game. Keep it here throughout for all the latest news, scores, and notes.

Rockies at Padres, 3:40 pm (GameTracker)



White Sox at Pirates, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)



Yankees at Nationals, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)



Phillies at Orioles, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)



Indians at Tigers, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Blue Jays at Mets, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Athletics at Red Sox, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Marlins, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Cubs at Braves, 7:35 pm (GameTracker)



Cardinals at Twins, 8:10 pm (GameTracker)



Rays at Royals, 8:15 pm (GameTracker)



Brewers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 pm (GameTracker)



Astros at Angels, 10:07 pm (GameTracker)



Rangers at Mariners, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)



Reds at Giants, 10:15 pm (GameTracker)



Nationals eye fifth win in a row

For as poorly as the Nationals season started, things are looking up.

Washington enters play on Tuesday having won four consecutive, giving them the longest winning streak in the majors. Extending that streak won't be easy -- the Nationals begin a two-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday in a potential World Series preview that will see them face Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia. Washington will counter with Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer.

The Nationals have closed the gap in the National League East to just two games -- and would be closer if the Braves hadn't strung together three wins in a row of their own. With Atlanta again playing the Cubs, it's possible the Nationals could inch within a game by night's end.

Banda debuts for Rays

During the offseason, the Rays acquired left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda in a three-team deal that cost them Steven Souza Jr. and netted them a few other prospects. On Tuesday, Banda will make his team debut, getting the nod against the Royals.

Banda has been viewed as a near-ready no. 4 starter type since that trade happened. He employs a three-pitch mix: a 94 mph fastball, a slurve, and a changeup. He needs to work on his command and the consistency of his secondary offerings in order to reach a higher ceiling.

Banda, now in his age-24 season, made eight appearances for the D-Backs last season. In those, he allowed 26 hits and 17 runs in 25 ⅔ innings.

Lopez looks to hector Pirates again

The White Sox haven't had many bright spots in their rotation this year. The closest they get is, well, Reynaldo Lopez.

Lopez enters his eighth start, on Tuesday against the Pirates, with a 2.44 ERA in 44 innings. Of course it hasn't been all smooth sailing for him. His 1.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio is a little lean, and his shiny ERA is a product of a low hit rate (6.3 per nine). For reference, he's giving up more walks and roughly as many home runs as he did last season, when he posted a 4.72 ERA.

Still, Lopez is 24 and has good stuff. When all pistons are firing -- as they were last time out, also against the Pirates, when he struck out six and held the Pirates to three hits and two runs in 7 ⅓ innings -- he looks the part of at least a mid-rotation starter.

Can Greinke stop skid?

Remember when the Diamondbacks were the toast of the National League? Their division lead is down to 1.5 games following a six-game losing streak that may leave them without center felder A.J. Pollock, who injured his hand on Monday night. Arizona will turn to Zack Greinke on Tuesday in an effort to break the slump.

Greinke is having a better season than his 3.70 suggests. His current 8.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio would represent the highest of his career by a good margin, and he's permitted most of the damage against him in a handful of starts. To wit, 14 of his 20 runs against have came in three of his eight outings. In the other five, he's held opponents to one or two runs at most.

It's unclear which Greinke the D-Backs will get Tuesday. They have ample reason to hope it's the good one -- and if it is, they should be able to edge the Brewers and snap out of their funk.

Quick hits

Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock was diagnosed with a sprained thumb.

Royals 1B Lucas Duda was placed on the DL due to plantar fasciitis.

Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu was placed on the DL with a sprained thumb.

