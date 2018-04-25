MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Votto hits first home run

For Tuesday, it's a full 14-game slate including 13 night games (we would've had a full one, but Rays-Orioles got banged because of weather). The headliners include a rematch of the 2016 World Series and two key intra-divisional clashes: Red Sox-Blue Jays and Angels-Astros (Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Halos). Let's get to it ...

Votto finally hits first homer

The Reds have been the worst team in the majors this season. While it's unfair to dump everything on Joey Votto's back, he's been part of the reason why.

Votto entered Tuesday having hit .247/.352/.260 over his first 21 games. That's an uncharacteristically poor line for one of the game's top hitters. Put another way, Votto had fewer extra-base hits than Billy Hamilton -- despite having 14 more plate appearances. Ouch.

Votto showed at least a little spark on Tuesday night, hitting his first home of the year -- this blast off Brandon McCarthy:

👋 that ⚾️ GOODBYE!!!!



Joey Votto launches his first HR of the season and the @Reds take a 4-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves.



— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 25, 2018

Votto's line is now up to .250/.351/.300. His next home run could put him ahead of Hamilton in both extra-base hits and home runs.

Tomlin gives up four home runs

Josh Tomlin has been associated with home runs throughout his career. Last season, he gave up 1.5 jacks per nine -- his lowest rate since 2011.

Alas, Tomlin's gopheritis has returned with a vengeance thus far in 2017. He entered the night having yielded four over his first nine innings. Then, against the Cubs, he gave up another four in less than four innings of work, including a pair to Kyle Schwarber.

Tomlin has now allowed eight home runs in 12 2/3 innings. For those wondering, that's, oh, a 95-homer pace over 150 innings. Tomlin obviously won't reach that total for one reason or another, but sheesh.

Quick hits

