MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Votto hits first home run
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's MLB action
For Tuesday, it's a full 14-game slate including 13 night games (we would've had a full one, but Rays-Orioles got banged because of weather). The headliners include a rematch of the 2016 World Series and two key intra-divisional clashes: Red Sox-Blue Jays and Angels-Astros (Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Halos). Let's get to it ...
Tuesday's scores
- Mariners 1, White Sox 0 (box score)
- Cubs at Indians (GameTracker)
- Twins at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Braves at Reds (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Phillies (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Angels at Astros (GameTracker)
- Mets at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Royals (GameTracker)
- Padres at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Giants 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Orioles - POSTPONED
Votto finally hits first homer
The Reds have been the worst team in the majors this season. While it's unfair to dump everything on Joey Votto's back, he's been part of the reason why.
Votto entered Tuesday having hit .247/.352/.260 over his first 21 games. That's an uncharacteristically poor line for one of the game's top hitters. Put another way, Votto had fewer extra-base hits than Billy Hamilton -- despite having 14 more plate appearances. Ouch.
Votto showed at least a little spark on Tuesday night, hitting his first home of the year -- this blast off Brandon McCarthy:
Votto's line is now up to .250/.351/.300. His next home run could put him ahead of Hamilton in both extra-base hits and home runs.
Tomlin gives up four home runs
Josh Tomlin has been associated with home runs throughout his career. Last season, he gave up 1.5 jacks per nine -- his lowest rate since 2011.
Alas, Tomlin's gopheritis has returned with a vengeance thus far in 2017. He entered the night having yielded four over his first nine innings. Then, against the Cubs, he gave up another four in less than four innings of work, including a pair to Kyle Schwarber.
Tomlin has now allowed eight home runs in 12 2/3 innings. For those wondering, that's, oh, a 95-homer pace over 150 innings. Tomlin obviously won't reach that total for one reason or another, but sheesh.
Quick hits
- We handed out grades for all 30 teams through the first 10 percent (or so) of the 2018 season.
- The Royals have activated C Salvador Perez and OF Alex Gordon from the DL.
- The Mariners have assigned OF Jayson Werth to Triple-A.
- The Orioles have claimed INF Jace Peterson off waivers from the Yankees.
- The Nationals have placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day DL with ulnar nerve irritation.
- The Braves have designated RHP Miguel Socolovich for assignment. To take his spot on the active roster, they've recalled LHP Max Fried.
- The White Sox have placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day DL with a strained right hamstring.
Live team updates
-
Snyder: More dumb 'unwritten rules'
Still with this nonsense, guys?
-
Breaking down Berrios' breakout so far
A closer look at why Berrios is enjoying a breakout season so far
-
Angels vs. Astros: How to watch
Shohei Ohtani's life won't be getting any easier as he faces off against the defending cha...
-
Grades for all 30 MLB teams so far
We put each team's progress to date in the grade book
-
MLB odds, picks, parlay for April 24
SportsLine's No. 1 expert has an MLB parlay that could pay 7-to-1 on Monday
-
MLB DFS: Best April 24 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...