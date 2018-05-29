MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Will Pirates retaliate for Rizzo's slide?
Plus the Yankees and Astros meet again in New York. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action
They say Memorial Day is the best time to start checking the standings, so we did that and came up with six observations. Not among them: The Nationals being hot without Daniel Murphy, and Mariners the getting hot without Robinson Cano. Here is everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.
Tuesday's scores
- White Sox at Indians, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Orioles, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Pirates, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Yankees, 7:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Tigers, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Braves, 7:35pm ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Brewers, 7:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Royals, 8:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Rockies, 8:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Diamondbacks, 9:40pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Athletics, 10:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Dodgers, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Padres, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Mariners, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Will Pirates retaliate for Rizzo's slide?
Monday afternoon Anthony Rizzo had the baseball corner of the internet abuzz with a controversial slide into home plate against the Pirates. Rizzo acknowledged he deviated from his path to the plate to slide into catcher Elias Diaz in an attempt to break up the double play. Here's the video:
The slid was deemed legal and, not surprisingly, the Pirates were unhappy about it. MLB would on Tuesday admit that the play should have been called illegal. It should be noted Rizzo did bat again in the game, when he drove in two runs with a single to center field in the ninth inning.
Pitching to Rizzo in the ninth inning does not mean the Pirates will pass on retaliation, however. They may just be waiting until a later date, or what they consider a more appropriate time. Rookie righty Nick Kingham will be on the mound Tuesday night and, if he drills Rizzo as payback for the slide, it very well might endear him to his veteran teammates. Baseball players are like that.
If the Pirates do retaliate and drill Rizzo, hopefully it's done in a responsible way. There's a right way and a wrong way to hit someone. Hit him low in the rear end, not up high.
Brewers looking to improve NL's best record
With four straight wins and 10 wins in their last 12 games, the Brewers currently hold the National League's best record at 35-20. No other team in the Senior Circuit has more than 31 wins. The Brew Crew have outscored their opponents 37-19 during their current four-game winning streak, which includes an 8-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday.
Tuesday night Milwaukee will send righty Zach Davies to the mound for his second start since returning from shoulder inflammation. He allowed four runs in four innings last time out, in his first game in a month. Davies currently owns a 4.74 ERA (86 ERA+) this season after throwing 191 1/3 innings with a 3.90 ERA (114 ERA+) last season.
As for the Cardinals, they'll go into Tuesday's game five games back in the NL Central and having won just two of their last six games. It seems like every time St. Louis appears ready to go on a long hot streak, they trip over their own feet and stumble. Michael Wacha will try to tame a red-hot Brewers offense Tuesday.
Yankees, Astros continue series
Five games into the 2018 version of the 2017 ALCS, the Yankees hold a 3-2 series lead over the Astros. New York won three of four at Minute Maid Park earlier this month, but, on Monday, the 'Stros won the series opener at Yankee Stadium behind Justin Verlander.
The Yankees were in the middle of their historic 17-1 run earlier this season when they visited Houston. The opposing starter in the one loss? Charlie Morton. The opposing starter Tuesday night? Charlie Morton.
CC Sabathia will be on the mound for the Yankees and he is the only starter the Astros did not face when they hosted the Yankees earlier this season. Sabathia made two starts in the ALCS, including the decisive Game 7 start, and he held the 'Stros to one run in 9 1/3 innings. Tuesday night he'll make his first start against the defending champs in 2018.
Quick hits
- The Mets placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day DL with a finger ligament injury. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined and who will replace him in the rotation.
- The Astros placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day DL with knee soreness, the club announced. The team did not say how long McCann will be sidelined. C Tim Federowicz was called up in a corresponding move.
- Rangers RHP Tim Lincecum is not yet ready to be activated off the disabled list, reports MLB.com. He is out with a blister. Lincecum has allowed 11 runs in 9 2/3 innings during his minor league rehab assignment.
- Twins RHP Ervin Santana will make another rehab start Tuesday, reports the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Santana allowed two runs in two innings in his rehab start last week. He is working his way back from offseason finger surgery.
- The Mariners and OF Jayson Werth agreed to push back the opt-out date in his minor league contract, reports FanRag Sports. Werth is currently nursing a hamstring injury. He's hitting .219/.315/.417 in 27 Triple-A games this year.
- The Braves activated RHP Anibal Sanchez off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He'll start Tuesday after missing more than a month with a hamstring injury. RHP Lucas Sims and LHP Max Fried were sent to Triple-A in corresponding moves.
Live team updates
