MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees power past Mariners

Ready for a full night of baseball? If so, Tuesday is your kind of day. A Dodgers-Cubs doubleheader means there's 16 games on slate, with 15 of them beginning after 7 pm ET. Keep it here for all the day's highlights, news, and analysis.

Yanks overpower M's

A big series between the Mariners and Yankees -- who coming in had combined for 93 wins on the season -- got started in the Bronx on Tuesday night. In the opener, the Yankee power bats had their way with Marco Gonzales and company. In all, the Yankees cracked four home runs on the night. Aaron Hicks hit his 10th of the season, and Miguel Andujar hit his ninth. Remember when Giancarlo Stanton was struggling? He hit his 17th, and he's now batting a productive .252/.325/.493 on the season.

Perhaps the most impressive bomb of the night came off the bat of 21-year-old Gleyber Torres ...

That's a sky-scraper right there. It's also Torres' 14th homer of the season in just 192 plate appearances. On that front ...

Rookie 2nd baseman* in age 21-season or younger to hit 14 HR:



Gleyber Torres (2018)

Joe Morgan (1965)



*75%+ of games played at 2B — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) June 20, 2018

Some would argue that Morgan is the greatest second baseman in MLB history, so that's not bad company, to say the least.

As a team the Yankees have now hit 118 home runs to lead the majors. That's of course exactly what you'd expect given the power in that lineup.

Not to be overlooked is the gem twirled by Domingo German ...

View Profile Domingo German NYY • SP • 65 vs. SEA, 6/19 IP 7 H 2 R 2 ER 1 SO 9 BB 0

And with that the Yankees have pushed their run differential to plus-103, and they're on pace for 111 wins.

Pirates lose game, win national anthem

The Brewers edged the Pirates in Pittsburgh in large measure to 22-year-old rookie right-hander Freddy Peralta, who struck out seven in six shutout innings. Relevant ...

Freddy Peralta now has 25 strikeouts in three career starts. That is the most by a pitcher through three career starts in @Brewers history.#ThisIsMyCrew — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 20, 2018

Also, Jesus Aguilar, who's now slugging .580, had a double and a homer for the victors.

While the Pirates lost the game, check out lefty swingman Steven Brault absolutely nailing the national anthem prior to first pitch ...

Nicely done, Mr. Brault.

Have a night, Johan Camargo

Check out what Johan Camargo did to the Jays in Toronto ...

View Profile Johan Camargo ATL • 3B • 17 vs. TOR, 6/19 AB 5 H 4 HR 1 2B 1 RBI 5

That home run was a grand slam, which you're about to glimpse via the magic of color television ...

💪 WHAT A GRAND ENTRANCE, MR. CAMARGO. 💪



Johan Camargo gets the VIP tour of the Rogers Centre as he unloads the bases with a grand slam. #Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/K6spw9kcke — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) June 19, 2018

Because they played this one in an AL park, the Braves had the DH at their disposal. That, in turn, meant that Camargo was batting ninth. By those standards, he made a bit of history ...

Camargo added a 4th hit, giving him 4 hits and 5 RBI.



Only 3 other National League No. 9 hitters have done that since RBI became official in 1920: Jack Scott (1926), Johnny Sain (1946) and Micah Owings (2007).#ChopOn https://t.co/dpotz4TH6e — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 20, 2018

The 24-year-old Camargo is now batting .240/.354/.448 on the season. He's now put up above-average numbers in 133 big-league games. Maybe the Braves don't have such a glaring need at third base after all?

Dodgers stun Cubs in Game 1 of doubleheader



Consider it an homage to the late Ernie Banks that the Dodgers and Cubs are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday in what could be a preview of this fall's NLCS.

In the first game, the Dodgers mounted a ninth-inning comeback that was mostly the result of Kyle Farmer's clutch pinch-hit double ...

Kenley Jansen made it hold up with a perfect ninth. On the other side, Kris Bryant notched a pair of doubles. Chicago starter Tyler Chatwood allowed only one run in five innings but once again struggled with his control (fives walks on the day). Speaking of which ...

What do Curt Schilling, Mark Buerhle, Bret Saberhagen, Bob Tewksbury, Jon Lieber & Brad Radke have in common?



All played at least 12 years and never had a 63 walk SEASON.@Cubs Tyler Chatwood has 63 BB on June 19th of 2018!@ckamka @jaysonst @theaceofspaeder @MattSpiegel670 — Mike Garrigan (@MikeGarrigan23) June 19, 2018

Chatwood's 3.95 ERA is reasonable enough for a back-of-the-rotation guy, but he's averaging less than five innings per start in part because of his inability to find the strike zone.

The returning Rich Hill and Mike Montgomery will work the night shift. Hill has not appeared in a big-league game in a month due to blister issues. He'd struggled in his first 24 innings on the season, permitting 30 hits and 18 runs, including seven homers. Montgomery, for his part, will be making his fifth start of the season. His first four have gone great, as he's averaged nearly six innings per pop while allowing just 13 hits and three runs. He's also struck out 11 more batters than he's walked.

The Cubs have the best winning percentage in the National League Central, meaning they're in first place. The Dodgers could use some help though, as they're two games back (one game in the loss column) of the Diamondbacks.

Astros try to make it 13

It took a ninth-inning comeback against the Rays on Monday for the Astros to record their 12th consecutive win. Houston hopes it can reel off its 13th W in a row in easier fashion. Whatever happens, the game promises to feature a good pitching matchup.

Justin Verlander will be on the bump for the Astros. In his first 15 starts, he's put together a 1.61 ERA and has struck out six batters per walk issued. Verlander has allowed three runs in each of his last two starts -- the way his year has gone, that qualifies as a slump.

Opposing Verlander? Blake Snell, who is putting together a good season of his own. Snell has a 2.58 ERA and a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Quick hits

The Diamondbacks are reportedly talking to the Orioles about a trade for SS Manny Machado. Read more here

Giants RHP Hunter Strickland is out six to eight weeks after breaking his pitching hand. He sustained the injury after punching a wall in frustration. Get the details here

Phillies INF J.P. Crawford was struck by a pitch on Tuesday night and suffered a hand fracture as a result. He'll be out for the next four to six weeks.

The Angels have acquired RHP Deck McGuire from the Rangers in exchange for case or a player to be named.

Rays designated UTL Rob Refsnyder for assignment as a means to activate OF Kevin Kiermaier.

The Mets have placed OF Jay Bruce on the DL with a sore right hip.

The Cardinals have activated RHP Greg Holland from the DL.

