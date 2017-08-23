MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Arenado wows with defensive gem

Tuesday brings us an extra-full slate of 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia. Here is our latest look at the SportsLine projected postseason odds and here is a look at 10 "early season" storylines for the second half.

Arenado stuns with glove

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is going to earn MVP votes this fall for various reasons -- his 130 OPS+, Colorado's success, and, oh yeah, his stellar defense.

Arenado illustrated that final point on Tuesday by making this gem of a play:

To recap: Arenado fielded a ball, threw from the coach's box, and beat the baserunner easily. The throw was a little wider than you'd like, but c'mon. Dude is an impossibly good ballplayer.

Marlins sink Phillies in slugfest

The Marlins and Phillies are playing a pair on Tuesday. The first game went Miami's way in a battle of the long ball that saw nine home runs tallied between the two teams.

The Phillies outhomered the Marlins, knocking five balls over the wall. Andres Blanco hit his second of the season, and the Phillies also got four-baggers from the more usual suspects: Cesar Hernandez , Tommy Joseph , and Cameron Rupp . Recent promotion Rhys Hoskins added his sixth homer, giving him a bomb in three consecutive games.

The Marlins, meanwhile, saw Giancarlo Stanton smack his 46th of the year. He's now homered 14 times in his last 24 games, and 20 in his last 35. Marcell Ozuna continued his march toward 30, while J.T. Realmuto bopped his 15th and Ichiro Suzuki hit his third.

Martinez completes HR circuit

J.D. Martinez homered against the Mets on Tuesday night, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead. Martinez's home run was notable for other reasons, too -- namely it marked the 30th big-league team he'd launched a dinger against. That's right, Martinez has now homered versus every team in the majors, according to MLB.com.

Martinez entered the night hitting .281/.366/.609 with 25 home runs on the season. Those numbers include nine home runs in 28 games as a member of the Diamondbacks.

Gonzalez notches 2,000th hit

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez isn't having a good season.

Yet Gonzalez accomplished an impressive feat on Tuesday, recording his 2,000th career hit. In doing so, he became the 254th player to ever cross the 2,000-hit threshold. Additionally, Gonzalez is just the 35th player to top 2,000 hits since the last round of expansion, back in 1998.

Normally, this would be where we note Gonzalez is 91 home runs from 400. It seems unlikely he'll reach that mark, however, given he's homered just once in his first 54 games this season.

Sanchez hits 493-foot homer

Do you like long home runs? Do you like promising young Yankees? Then check out Gary Sanchez's 493-foot dinger.

