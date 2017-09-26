MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Bryce Harper returns from the DL

We are now into the homestretch of the 2017 regular season. Only six days remain before the baseball world switches into postseason mode, which is when the game changes from a marathon to a sprint. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Tuesday's scores

Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (7:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (7:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (10:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

at (10:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker) San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)

Tuesday's clinching scenarios

Already four teams have clinched their division title (Astros, Dodgers, Indians, Nationals) and three others have clinched a postseason spot (Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Yankees). One division title and one postseason spot can be clinched Tuesday. Here is a postseason scenario update and here are Tuesday's clinching scenarios:

Cubs will clinch NL Central title with a win or a Brewers loss.

a Brewers loss. Twins will clinch wild-card spot with a win and an Angels loss.

an Angels loss. Yankees will clinch home-field advantage in Wild Card Game with a win or a Twins loss.

a Twins loss. Astros will clinch home-field advantage in the ALDS over the AL East winner with a win and a Red Sox loss.

The best race in baseball right now is the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Rockies are 1 1/2 games up on the Brewers and 2 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. That spot can't be clinched until Thursday at the earliest.

Harper returns to Nationals

One day later than expected, the Nationals have activated Bryce Harper off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He was originally going to be activated Monday, though an illness pushed his return back a day. Harper is in Tuesday's lineup:

BAH GAWD THAT'S BRYCE HARPER'S MUSIC. pic.twitter.com/h26oUgvruZ — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) September 26, 2017

Harper has not played since suffering a scary looking knee injury on August 12. Harper slipped on a wet base in the rain and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee. He did not tear any ligaments, however, and after spending the last few days working out and taking batting practice, he is ready to return to game action.

The Nationals have not only already clinched the NL East title, they've already clinched the second best record in the NL. They know they'll host the NL Central winner (almost certainly the Cubs) in the NLDS. The team has nothing to play for these last six days of the season, but these six days given Harper a chance to get back up to speed before the postseason. He has about a week to get ready after missing more than six weeks with the injury.

Quick hits