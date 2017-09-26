MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Bryce Harper returns from the DL
Plus the Cubs can clinch the NL Central title. Keep it locked right here for the latest from the world of baseball
We are now into the homestretch of the 2017 regular season. Only six days remain before the baseball world switches into postseason mode, which is when the game changes from a marathon to a sprint. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.
Tuesday's scores
- Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Braves at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (7:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox (8:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (8:15 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies (8:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (10:05 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET -- GameTracker)
Tuesday's clinching scenarios
Already four teams have clinched their division title (Astros, Dodgers, Indians, Nationals) and three others have clinched a postseason spot (Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Yankees). One division title and one postseason spot can be clinched Tuesday. Here is a postseason scenario update and here are Tuesday's clinching scenarios:
- Cubs will clinch NL Central title with a win or a Brewers loss.
- Twins will clinch wild-card spot with a win and an Angels loss.
- Yankees will clinch home-field advantage in Wild Card Game with a win or a Twins loss.
- Astros will clinch home-field advantage in the ALDS over the AL East winner with a win and a Red Sox loss.
The best race in baseball right now is the race for the second NL wild-card spot. The Rockies are 1 1/2 games up on the Brewers and 2 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. That spot can't be clinched until Thursday at the earliest.
Harper returns to Nationals
One day later than expected, the Nationals have activated Bryce Harper off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He was originally going to be activated Monday, though an illness pushed his return back a day. Harper is in Tuesday's lineup:
Harper has not played since suffering a scary looking knee injury on August 12. Harper slipped on a wet base in the rain and suffered a bone bruise in his left knee. He did not tear any ligaments, however, and after spending the last few days working out and taking batting practice, he is ready to return to game action.
The Nationals have not only already clinched the NL East title, they've already clinched the second best record in the NL. They know they'll host the NL Central winner (almost certainly the Cubs) in the NLDS. The team has nothing to play for these last six days of the season, but these six days given Harper a chance to get back up to speed before the postseason. He has about a week to get ready after missing more than six weeks with the injury.
Quick hits
- Red Sox OF Mookie Betts is day-to-day with inflammation in his hand. X-rays on Betts' hand revealed no structural damage. He was not in the lineup on Tuesday.
- Here is our latest look at the AL Cy Young and NL Cy Young races. It's a two-man race between Corey Kluber and Chris Sale in the AL. In the NL, Max Scherzer appears to have a leg up on Clayton Kershaw and several of his Nationals teammates.
- Japanese star Shohei Otani is reportedly interviewing agents, further fueling speculation that he will make the jump to MLB this offseason. Otani will be subject to MLB's international hard spending cap should he come over this winter.
- The Mets have five managerial candidates in mind next season: hitting coach Kevin Long, Astros bench coach Alex Cora, Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, A's third base coach Chip Hale, and former White Sox manager Robin Ventura. All five have ties to the Mets.
- The Yankees have activated OF Aaron Hicks off the 10-day DL, the team announced. Hicks has missed most of the second half with an oblique injury. He had a huge first half and was an All-Star Game candidate, then got hurt after the break.
