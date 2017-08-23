MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Fister tosses gem for Red Sox
Plus Adrian Gonzalez and J.D. Martinez reach milestones and everything else from Tuesday baseball
Tuesday brings us an extra-full slate of 16 MLB games thanks to a doubleheader in Philadelphia. Here is our latest look at the SportsLine projected postseason odds and here is a look at 10 "early season" storylines for the second half.
Now, here's everything else you need to know about Tuesday's action.
Tuesday's scores
- Miami Marlins 12, Philadelphia Phillies 8, Game 1 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 6, Baltimore Orioles 4 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 7, New York Mets 4 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 9, Cleveland Indians 1 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs 13, Cincinnati Reds 9 (box score)
- New York Yankees 13, Detroit Tigers 4 (box score)
- Tampa Bay Rays 6, Toronto Blue Jays 5 (box score)
- Marlins 7, Phillies 4, Game 2 (box score)
- Atlanta Braves 4, Seattle Mariners 0 (box score)
- Minnesota Twins 4, Chicago White Sox 1 (box score)
- Washington Nationals 4, Houston Astros 3 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 3, Colorado Rockies 2 (box score)
- San Diego Padres 12, St. Louis Cardinals 4 (box score)
- Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
Fister tosses gem
The Red Sox took the second game of their four-game tilt against the Indians. That within itself isn't surprising -- the Red Sox have a slightly better record in the match-up between likely ALDS opponents. What is surprising is this: Doug Fister shut the Indians down.
Fister allowed a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor , and that was that. He went nine innings, allowed two walks, and struck out six batters -- all that on 114 pitches. In his previous 10 starts for the Red Sox, he'd pitched beyond the sixth inning twice, and beyond the seventh inning just once -- that game, too, was against the Indians.
The Red Sox, by the way, also got a big night from Eduardo Nunez . He went 2 for 5, scored two runs, drove in five, and had a home run as well as a double. Top youngster Rafael Devers , conversely, went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.
Arenado stuns with glove
Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is going to earn MVP votes this fall for various reasons -- his 130 OPS+, Colorado's success, and, oh yeah, his stellar defense.
Arenado illustrated that final point on Tuesday by making this gem of a play:
Nolan. Is. Not. Human. #WOWpic.twitter.com/LtF7dywzjl— MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2017
To recap: Arenado fielded a ball, threw from the coach's box, and beat the baserunner easily. The throw was a little wider than you'd like, but c'mon. Dude is an impossibly good ballplayer.
Bryant leaves with injury, Rizzo steps in at third base
Yes, Anthony Rizzo really played third base. Fortunately for the Cubs, it appears Kris Bryant will be fine after being hit in the hand. Read more here.
Marlins sink Phillies in slugfest
The Marlins and Phillies are playing a pair on Tuesday. The first game went Miami's way in a battle of the long ball that saw nine home runs tallied between the two teams.
The Phillies outhomered the Marlins, knocking five balls over the wall. Andres Blanco hit his second of the season, and the Phillies also got four-baggers from the more usual suspects: Cesar Hernandez , Tommy Joseph , and Cameron Rupp . Recent promotion Rhys Hoskins added his sixth homer, giving him a bomb in three consecutive games.
The Marlins, meanwhile, saw Giancarlo Stanton smack his 46th of the year. He's now homered 14 times in his last 24 games, and 20 in his last 35. Marcell Ozuna continued his march toward 30, while J.T. Realmuto bopped his 15th and Ichiro Suzuki hit his third.
Martinez completes HR circuit
J.D. Martinez homered against the Mets on Tuesday night, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead. Martinez's home run was notable for other reasons, too -- namely it marked the 30th big-league team he'd launched a dinger against. That's right, Martinez has now homered versus every team in the majors, according to MLB.com.
Martinez entered the night hitting .281/.366/.609 with 25 home runs on the season. Those numbers include nine home runs in 28 games as a member of the Diamondbacks.
Gonzalez notches 2,000th hit
Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez isn't having a good season.
Yet Gonzalez accomplished an impressive feat on Tuesday, recording his 2,000th career hit. In doing so, he became the 254th player to ever cross the 2,000-hit threshold. Additionally, Gonzalez is just the 35th player to top 2,000 hits since the last round of expansion, back in 1998.
Normally, this would be where we note Gonzalez is 91 home runs from 400. It seems unlikely he'll reach that mark, however, given he's homered just once in his first 54 games this season.
Sanchez hits 493-foot homer
Do you like long home runs? Do you like promising young Yankees? Then check out Gary Sanchez 493-foot dinger.
Quick hits
- Mets captain 3B David Wright will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday. He will serve as the DH for their high Class A affiliate. Wright has not played since last May due to ongoing back and neck issues.
- The Indians placed LHP Andrew Miller and RHP Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL, the team announced. Miller left Monday's game with renewed soreness in his knee. Salazar has inflammation in his elbow. Both recently returned from the DL.
- The Royals activated C Salvador Perez off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He missed a little more than two weeks with an intercostal strain. The team originally feared Perez would miss up to four weeks with the injury.
- Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez will undergo a season-ending vascular procedure on his finger, reports MLB.com. The surgery is not considered serious, though it will sideline him 6-8 weeks, meaning he won't pitch again in 2017.
- Diamondbacks C Jeff Mathis has an avulsion fracture in his right hand, reports the Arizona Republic. Mathis suffered the injury Monday night when he was hit by a foul tip. The injury could be season-ending.
- Reds RHP Scott Feldman underwent season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Feldman has been having knee problems for several weeks now. He will be a free agent after the season.
- The Phillies signed RHP Henderson Alvarez to a minor league contract, reports FanRag Sports. The deal will pay him $750,000 at the MLB level. Alvarez has not pitched in the big leagues since 2015 due to arm injuries.
Add a Comment