MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Harper and Trout meet in Anaheim

The MLB schedule for Tuesday is stuffed with 15 night games, so let's jump right in ...

Trout and Harper meet on the West Coast

For only the fourth time in the history of the universe, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper will be opponents during a regular season game Tuesday night. The Nationals are out in Anaheim for an interleague game with the Halos.

Harper and Trout have met on only one other occasion, not counting All-Star Games. The Angels visited the Nationals for a three-game series back in April 2014, winning two of three on the road. Here's how each young superstar performed in that series:

Mike Trout: 5 for 14 (.357), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K

5 for 14 (.357), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K Bryce Harper: 1 for 11 (.091), 1 BB, 3 K

Trout out-hit Harper in the three games and the Angels won the series. He went on to win his first MVP later that season. Harper won his first (and so far only) MVP the next season.

Stanton continues home run rampage

Worried the Home Run Derby messed up Giancarlo Stanton ? Don't be. The big man crushed his third home run in his last six plate appearances in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Phillies.

It was, in classic Stanton fashion, a moonshot:

Stanton leads the NL with 29 home runs. He's never hit more than 37 in a season -- he hit 37 in 145 games in 2014 before taking that pitch to the face -- but he has a very real shot to do that this year. Keep in mind Stanton is averaging 42 home runs per 162 games in his career.

Shaw visits the river in Pittsburgh

Has there been a more lopsided trade in baseball this year than the Brewers getting Travis Shaw (and more!) from the Red Sox for Tyler Thornburg ? What about over the last five years? I don't think so.

Shaw crushed his 21st home run of the season Tuesday night, a three-run shot that made it all the way to the Allegheny River outside PNC Park. It did hit the sidewalk outside the ballpark first, but I don't care, I'm counting it as a river shot. Those don't come along often.

Here is Shaw's blast:

Thornburg hasn't thrown a pitch this season due to a shoulder injury. Shaw is hitting .293/.361/.564. Goodness.

