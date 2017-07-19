MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Harper, Trout trade HRs in Anaheim
Plus Giancarlo Stanton and Travis Shaw go deep again and everything else from Tuesday around baseball
The MLB schedule for Tuesday is stuffed with 15 night games, so let's jump right in ...
Tuesday's scores
- Baltimore Orioles 12, Texas Rangers 1 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Milwaukee Brewers 3 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Cincinnati Reds 2 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals 5, New York Mets 0 (box score)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies 5, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- New York Yankees 6, Minnesota Twins 3 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Chicago White Sox 0 (box score)
- Houston Astros 6, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)
- Detroit Tigers 9, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)
- San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
- Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
Cleveland Indians at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)
Trout and Harper trade homes on the West Coast
For only the fourth time in the history of the universe, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper are opponents during a regular season game Tuesday night. The Nationals are out in Anaheim for an interleague game with the Halos.
Harper and Trout have met on only one other occasion, not counting All-Star Games. The Angels visited the Nationals for a three-game series back in April 2014, winning two of three on the road. Here's how each young superstar performed in that series:
- Mike Trout: 5 for 14 (.357), 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K
- Bryce Harper: 1 for 11 (.091), 1 BB, 3 K
Trout out-hit Harper in the three games and the Angels won the series. He went on to win his first MVP later that season. Harper won his first (and so far only) MVP the next season.
Harper started Tuesday night's opener with a solo home right over Trout's head in left-center field. Check it out:
“Hey, @MikeTrout.— MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017
First AB, hit a home run to left-center.”- @Bharper3407, probably. pic.twitter.com/X7RjjLhMjs
That's already four home runs in five game since the All-Star break for Harper.
A few innings later Trout answered Harper's blast with a solo home run of his own. Here's the video:
“Got you, @Bharper3407.” - @MikeTrout, definitely. pic.twitter.com/49UgmGYXXD— MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017
"What'd you do Tuesday night?" "Oh nothing, I just watched the two best baseball players on the planet trade home runs."
What a fun game.
Unstoppable Dodgers wins 10th straight
Another day, another Dodgers win. This one wasn't a laugher, however. Cody Bellinger drove in a run with a single in the first inning and ... that's it. The final score was 1-0.
Clayton Kershaw made it stand up against the White Sox.
The Dodgers have now won 10 straight games and 30 of their last 34 games -- 30 of their last 34! -- to give them baseball's best record at 65-29.
The Dodgers are a great regular season team. We know that already. They're still working to get over the hump in the postseason. They don't want to the high point of the Kershaw era to be an NLCS loss.
Marte returns to Pirates
Starling Marte has rejoined the Pirates. Marte's 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension ended Tuesday night and he was back in the lineup in the leadoff spot.
How did the hometown fans at PNC Park greet him? With cheers, mostly.
Marte went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk in his first game back from the suspension. He also got picked off second. That's never good.
More important than Marte's return was the game itself, which the Pirates won to inch even closer to the first-place Brewers. The Pirates have won the first two games of this four-game series against Milwaukee to get to within five games of first place. The NL Central race is going to be a lot of fun.
Wacha twirls shutout
Another team inching closer in the NL Central race? The Cardinals. They won for the fifth time in their last seven games Tuesday night to get to within 4 1/2 games of the Brewers. Michael Wacha put the team on his back and tossed a three-hit shutout against the Mets.
Wacha has now allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last five starts. He's getting hot at just the right time for St. Louis.
Stanton continues home run rampage
Worried the Home Run Derby messed up Giancarlo Stanton ? Don't be. The big man crushed his third home run in his last six plate appearances in the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Phillies.
It was, in classic Stanton fashion, a moonshot:
.@Giancarlo818 is on an absolute TEAR. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/wGIyH1SqKb— MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2017
Stanton leads the NL with 29 home runs. He's never hit more than 37 in a season -- he hit 37 in 145 games in 2014 before taking that pitch to the face -- but he has a very real shot to do that this year. Keep in mind Stanton is averaging 42 home runs per 162 games in his career.
Shaw visits the river in Pittsburgh
Has there been a more lopsided trade in baseball this year than the Brewers getting Travis Shaw (and more!) from the Red Sox for Tyler Thornburg ? What about over the last five years? I don't think so.
Shaw crushed his 21st home run of the season Tuesday night, a three-run shot that made it all the way to the Allegheny River outside PNC Park. It did hit the sidewalk outside the ballpark first, but I don't care, I'm counting it as a river shot. Those don't come along often.
Here is Shaw's blast:
Ding … Dong …@travis_shaw21 bashes this baseball. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/SL7qWWAsnP— MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017
Thornburg hasn't thrown a pitch this season due to a shoulder injury. Shaw is hitting .293/.361/.564. Goodness.
Quick hits
- The Tigers traded OF J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks for three prospects. Arizona is going for it and the Tigers are officially in sell mode.
- The Orioles are ready to trade OF Seth Smith and top relievers LHP Zach Britton and RHP Brad Brach . They should be able to get a haul for Britton.
- The Yankees reportedly have interest in 1B Lucas Duda and RHP Addison Reed of the Mets. The two teams have not made a trade since way back in 2004. They also reportedly have interest in trading for Athletics 1B Yonder Alonso .
- The Rockies are in the market for rotation help at the deadline. They've asked the Orioles about RHP Dylan Bundy and RHP Kevin Gausman .
- The Astros have placed SS Carlos Correa on the DL with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He's expected to be out for the next six to eight weeks.
- The Pirates have activated OF Starling Marte from the restricted list. Marte has finished serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's PED policy.
- The Dodgers are reportedly asking $12 million per year for the naming rights to the field at Dodger Stadium.
- The Twins have placed SP Phil Hughes directly on the DL with a recurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms. To take his place on the active roster, the Twins have recalled P Bartolo Colon .
- The Rays have reportedly acquired RHP Chaz Roe from the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
- The Nationals have designated P Jacob Turner for assignment so that P Edwin Jackson can be added to the active roster. For the time being, Jackson will take Joe Ross ' spot in the rotation.
- The Reds have placed SP Scott Feldman on the 10-day DL.
- Former MLB 1B James Loney has reportedly signed with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization.
- The Marlins have placed INF Martin Prado on the DL with a right knee sprain and reinstated INF Miguel Rojas .
- The Brewers have placed C Stephen Vogt on the DL with a sprained left knee.
