MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians rally to get Kluber the win

Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of stretch-drive baseball, so let's dig right in ...

Final scores

Pittsburgh Pirates 6, Detroit Tigers 3 (box score)

Miami Marlins 7, Washington Nationals 3 (box score)

Toronto Blue Jays 4, New York Yankees 2 (box score)

New York Mets 5, Texas Rangers 4 (box score)

San Diego Padres 7, Cincinnati Reds 3 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 4, Colorado Rockies 1 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 2, Tampa Bay Rays 0 (box score)

Phillies 5, Atlanta Braves 2 (box score)

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants (GameTracker)

Kluber with a K, Indians with a W

It happened in an instant. The Indians were down to their final strike against the Rockies on Tuesday night when Austin Jackson hit a flare to the outfield that tied the game up. A few pitches later, Yan Gomes delivered a three-run home-run to give the Indians a 4-1 victory.

Cleveland's ninth-inning rally turned a potential loss for Corey Kluber into a victory. Kluber sure deserved that twist of fate, as he struck out 11 and walked none over nine innings. Along the way, he extend two noteworthy streaks as it pertained to his K totals:

Kluber has joined Randy Johnson (3x), Pedro (2x), Chris Sale, J.R. Richard and Nolan Ryan as only pitchers with 11+ K in 5+ starts in a row. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 9, 2017

Kluber extends his 8+ strikeout streak to 13 straight starts. Only Randy Johnson (3x) and Pedro Martinez (2x) have achieved the same feat. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 9, 2017

The win also means Kluber is now 13-0 (with two no decisions) in his career when he's thrown a complete game.

As for Gomes, it marked his seventh home run of the season. He's struggled since 2013-14, and entered Tuesday hitting .210/.262/.363 since the start of the 2015 campaign.

By the way, German Marquez 's solid start shouldn't get lost in the wash. He threw six shutout innings on the road against the defending AL champions. Not shabby -- not shabby at all.

Sale dominant, too

Kluber wasn't the only AL Cy Young Award hopeful who impressed on Tuesday night. Rather, Chris Sale -- the seeming frontrunner -- had an excellent outing, too.

Sale threw eight shutout innings versus the Rays, allowing two hits and one walk while fanning 13 batters. Sale was particularly effective against the top of the Tampa Bay lineup -- on the night, Peter Bourjos and Trevor Plouffe , who started and batted No. 1 and 2 due to their right-handed nature, combined to go 1 for 7 with five strikeouts.

The rest of the Rays order didn't fare much better. Evan Longoria struck out twice, as did Logan Morrison and Steven Souza . All 10 Rays batters who appeared in the game recorded at least one strikeout. Only Bourjos and Wilson Ramos notched hits.

The Red Sox were able to give Sale just enough run support -- two runs on 12 hits -- to earn him his 14th win of the season. Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr. contributed the RBI.

Hamilton, Engel make fantastic grabs

If you're into cool defensive plays, check out these offerings by Billy Hamlton and Adam Engel .

