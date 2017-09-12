MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians reach 20 straight wins

Tuesday occasions a full 15-game plate of stretch-drive MLB action. The highlight? It's the Indians' going for their 20th straight win, which would tie the AL record. Let's jump in ...

Final scores

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (box score)

Phillies 9, Marlins 8 in 15 (box score)

Braves 8, Nationals 0 (box score)

Blue Jays 3, Orioles 2 (box score)

Red Sox 11, Athletics 1 (box score)

Rays 2, Yankees 1 (box score)

Indians 2, Tigers 0 (box score)

Brewers 5, Pirates 2 (box score)

Mariners 10, Rangers 3 (box score)

Cubs 8, Mets 3 (box score)

Twins 16, Padres 0 (box score)

Cardinals 13, Reds 4 (box score)

Rockies 4, Diamondbacks 2 (box score)

Astros 1, Angels 0 (box score)

Dodgers 5, Giants 3 (box score)

The Indians win their 20th in a row

It happened.

The Indians won their 20th game in a row, defeating the Tigers by a 2-0 final. In the process, they tied the 2002 Athletics for the longest winning streak in the past 50 years. The Indians are now a win away from the all-time record -- 21 straight by the 1935 Cubs. (John McGraw's Giants won 26 games without a loss back in 1916, but they had a tie mixed in.)

Ace Corey Kluber threw a shutout and Francisco Lindor provided a leadoff home run that, would it have been the Indians' lone run, would've been enough run support. That's a nifty combination.

The Indians will now face the Tigers one more time, this time with a chance for 21. Mike Clevinger is set to face Buck Farmer on Wednesday afternoon. There's a real chance we're back here tomorrow asking how much longer the Indians can keep this going.

Dodgers snap losing streak

Hey, this happened, too.

The Dodgers entered Tuesday having lost 11 games in a row. They snapped that stretch behind a quality start from Clayton Kershaw and a varied offensive approach.

Kershaw completed six innings, allowing eight hits and an earned run. He struck out six batters and walked one. Kershaw's seasonal ERA is now down to 2.12. Kenley Jansen, meanwhile, recorded a four-out save -- itself a commentary on how desperate the Dodgers were to get a win -- albeit in a prolonged manner, due to some lucky weak contact on the Giants' part.

Kershaw also contributed at the plate, knocking a double and scoring a run. The Dodgers' regular hitters got in on the act, too. Yasiel Puig drove in two runs, while Corey Seager, Justin Turner, and Chase Utley added one apiece. The Dodgers were able to chase Johnny Cueto in the fourth inning.

By winning, the Dodgers clinched a playoff spot. Next, the Dodgers will try to win consecutive games for the first time since August 24-25.

Hoskins becomes fastest ever to 15 home runs

Phillies rookie sensation Rhys Hoskins continued his impressive start-of-career tear on Tuesday night, homering twice in a slugfest against the Marlins.

The most impressive of Hoskins' two home runs came in the 10th inning and forced additional innings. He was able to take a 100 mph fastball out to center field. Here's a look:

Hoskins had already made history earlier in the night, homering for the 15th time in 32 games -- the fewest needed to reach that mark in MLB history.

Rhys Hoskins made MLB history with his 15th home run on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/pd5Z7LPnTf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 13, 2017

It should go without saying that Hoskins is also the quickest to 16 home runs.

Betts joins 20-20 club

Mookie Betts had himself a night against the Athletics on Tuesday. Betts went 3-for-5 and drove in six runs while homering twice and tripling once. Impressive, right?

Along the way, Betts accomplished another noteworthy feat: he became the fourth player this season to homer 20 times and steal 20 bags, joining Mike Trout, Jose Altuve, and Elvis Andrus.

Betts' 20-20 effort is the 10th in Red Sox history. He's the first Red Sox player to record consecutive 20-20 seasons, and just the second to do it multiple times -- the first being Jackie Jensen, who played for Boston back in the 1950s.

As a reminder: Betts is 24 years old -- and will be until October.

MLB releases 2018 schedule

The big takeaway? For the first time in 50 years, all 30 teams will play on Opening Day. Read all about it here.

