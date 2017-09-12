MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians seek 20th win in a row

Tuesday occasions a full 15-game plate of stretch-drive MLB action. The highlight? It's the Indians' going for their 20th straight win, which would tie the AL record. Let's jump in ...

Final scores

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (box score)

Marlins at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

The Indians are set up nicely to win their 20th in a row

Against the Tigers on Tuesday night, the Indians will attempt to win their 20th game in a row. Already, they've cobbled together what's tied for the fourth-longest win streak since 1900. A win on Tuesday night ties the AL record, currently held by the 2002 A's. The all-time record is 21 straight by the 1935 Cubs. (John McGraw's Giants won 26 games without a loss back in 1916, but they had a tie mixed in.)

So the Indians are probably going to push this to 20. They're one of the best teams in baseball, and they're playing one of the worst -- yes, the Tigers, after trading away J.D. Martinez and Justin Verlander and losing Michael Fulmer to an elbow injury, are absolutely one of the worst right now. Speaking of which, the Indians at home on Tuesday night will start Cy Young contender Corey Kluber. The Tigers, meantime, will trot out Matt Boyd, who has a 5.93 ERA for 2017 and a 5.10 mark for his career.

By the way, here's the lineup Kluber will be facing ...

To repeat: The Indians are probably going to win their 20th straight game on Tuesday night.

MLB releases 2018 schedule

The big takeaway? For the first time in 50 years, all 30 teams will play on Opening Day. Read all about it here.

Quick hits