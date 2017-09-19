MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Playoff clinching scenarios and more

It is very likely that at some point Tuesday night, the 30 MLB teams will combine to set a new single-season home run record. There have been 5,677 homers hit in 2017, second most ever behind the 5,693 hit in 2000. The record should be broken before the West Coast games even begin. Here is a recap of Tuesday's MLB action.

Maddon returns to Tampa Bay

For the first time since opting out of his contract with the Rays and signing with the Cubs three years ago, Tuesday night Joe Maddon returns to Tropicana Field as a visiting manager. Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14, during which they went 754-705 (.517) despite a shoestring budget. Maddon led the team to the 2008 AL pennant as well as two AL East titles.

Here's what Maddon told Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times about his return to Tropicana Field:

"I anticipate nothing but positive, lively discussions with friends," Maddon said last week. "I plan on enjoying it. Taking it slowly. Really looking forward to seeing so many people who I owe a debt of gratitude to. I don't have any negative feelings at all in that building."

While the circumstances of his exit may have left a bad taste in everyone's mouth -- Topkin says several Rays front office executives still begrudge the opt-out -- I imagine Maddon will get a big ovation from the home crowd. He presided over the most successful stretch in franchise history, after all. The Rays are planning a video tribute, according to Topkin.

Tuesday's clinching scenarios

So far three teams have clinched their division title (Astros, Indians, Nationals) and one other has clinched a postseason berth (Dodgers). That means there are still six postseason spots up for grabs with 13 days to go in the 2017 regular season.

Unfortunately, Tuesday brings no potential clinchers. Here are the current magic numbers:

Red Sox: 4 to clinch postseason spot, 10 to clinch AL East.

4 to clinch postseason spot, 10 to clinch AL East. Yankees: 7 to clinch postseason spot.

7 to clinch postseason spot. Twins: 12 to clinch postseason spot.

12 to clinch postseason spot. Dodgers: 3 to clinch NL West.

3 to clinch NL West. Cubs: 10 to clinch NL Central.

10 to clinch NL Central. D-Backs: 6 to clinch postseason spot.

6 to clinch postseason spot. Rockies: 11 to clinch postseason spot.

The magic number is the number of wins by the top team and losses by the pursuing team needed to clinch. So any combination of Red Sox wins and Yankees losses totaling 10 the rest of the season will clinch the division title for the BoSox. Both the Dodgers (division title) and Red Sox (postseason spot) can clinch as soon as tomorrow.

