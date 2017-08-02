MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox rookie Devers stays hot

We're beyond the non-waiver trade deadline and into August, and that means it's time to focus on the various and sundry playoff races.

Speaking of which, Tuesday offers us a full 15-game slate of MLB action, so let's dig right in ...

Final scores

Detroit Tigers 4, New York Yankees 3 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 9, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 (box score)

Orioles 7, Royals 2 (box score)

Indians at Red Sox (GameTracker)

Miami Marlins 7, Nationals 6 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Devers has been just what the Sox needed

You'll recall that for a long time the Red Sox were prominently linked to pretty much every third baseman on the trading block. It stood to reason. After all, the Sox struggled to get any kind of production from third base earlier this season, and club honcho Dave Dombrowski has never been shy about adding veterans via trade.

In the end, though, the Sox called up top prospect Rafael Devers and gave him the job even though he was just 20 years of age and even though he'd played just nine games above Double-A. Thus far, though, Devers has rewarded the team's faith in a big way. He homered in his second big-league game. Then on Monday he became one of youngest players in franchise history to go 4 for 4 or better in a game.

Then on Tuesday against the Indians, he reached in his first two plate appearances. That brings us to this ...

Rafael Devers has reached safely in seven straight trips to the plate.

BB, 1B, 2B, 1B, 1B, BB, 1B — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) August 2, 2017

Since that tweet hit the wires, Devers popped out to third, so the streak has ended. Still, he's batting .423/.500/.731 since the call-up, which comes on the heels of his absolutely crushing the ball in the minors this season. To say the least, Devers is looking legit thus far.

You gotta see this Austin Jackson catch

Cleveland Indians leading the Boston Red Sox by two runs in the fifth. Hanley Ramirez sends a drive to center. Tribe fly-catcher Austin Jackson gives chase. And then ...

We share Mr. Ramirez's sense of baseball amazement. That, people, was a catch.

Some pretty still photography ...

Austin Jackson robbed Hanley Ramirez with an absolutely ridiculous catch in 5th. Fenway crowd even gave a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/JqCqiFm910 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) August 2, 2017

The Red Sox actually challenged the catch, but it stood upon review. Read more here.

Scherzer hits first career home then exits game

Nationals ace Max Scherzer came into his Tuesday night start against the Marlins with a career line of .188/.223/.203 at the plate. That's not all that bad for a pitcher, but there's definitely a pronounced lack of power. Of Scherzer's 49 career hits, just four have gone for extra bases -- all doubles. Well, on Tuesday Scherzer registered his first home run, and suffice it to say it was legit ...

Max Scherzer hammers a three-run home run into the left-field seats for his first Major League home run in the top of the 2nd inning!!! pic.twitter.com/J7Obcnf70W — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) August 1, 2017

Nothing cheap about that one. Also, the sense of disbelief on Scherzer's face is almost palpable. Speaking of which ...

We'll never hear the end of it... — Adam Eaton (@AdamSpankyEaton) August 1, 2017

All was not well for Scherzer on this night, however. On that, you can read more here.

Quick hits