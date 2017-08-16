MLB Tuesday scores, highlights, updates, news: Stanton hits sixth homer in six games

Tuesday gives the baseball enthusiast a full 15-game slate of stretch-drive action, so let's jump right in ...

Tuesday's scores

Houston Astros 9, Arizona Diamondbacks 4 (box score)

9, 4 (box score) Los Angeles Angels at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) New York Mets at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

at , 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

at , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

at , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker) Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Stanton does it again

Gosh, peak Giancarlo Stanton sure is a lot of fun, isn't he? As long as you're not the opposing pitcher, I guess.

Stanton hit yet another home run Tuesday night. It is his a) 44th home run of the season, b) sixth consecutive game with a home run, and c) his 23rd home run in his past 35 games. He has hit a season's worth of home runs in the past six weeks. Anyway, here's the video:

The 44 home runs is a career high for Stanton and the Marlins single-season record. The previous record was 42 by Gary Sheffield in 1995. Stanton is going to leave Sheffield in the dust.

As a baseball fan, I really hope Stanton makes a run at 60 home runs this season. That would make September really exciting. Here's Stanton up against some recent notable home run paces:

2017 Giancarlo Stanton: 44 HR through 118 team games

44 HR through 118 team games 2001 Barry Bonds: 50 HR through 118 team games (finished with 73 HR)

50 HR through 118 team games (finished with 73 HR) 1998 Mark McGwire: 47 HR through 118 team games (finished with 70 HR)

47 HR through 118 team games (finished with 70 HR) 1998 Sammy Sosa: 44 HR through 118 team games (finished with 66 HR)

Stanton lags behind Bonds and McGwire, but he's right there with Sosa. Sixty is not out of reach for Giancarlo this season.

Red Sox turn 5-4-3 triple play

Is it good to be Rafael Devers right now, or what? On Sunday, he hit a game-tying home run against Aroldis Chapman . On Monday, he hit two home runs against the Indians. What did he do for an encore Tuesday? He started an around-the-horn triple play against the Cardinals. To the action footage:

Not a bad few days for that young man, I would say. Yadier Molina , meanwhile, grounded into a double play and a triple play in his first two at-bats Tuesday. Five outs in two at-bats is, uh, not good.

Judge ties strikeout record

In the first inning Tuesday night, Yankees rookie Aaron Judge make some rather embarrassing history. He has now struck out in 32 consecutive games, tying the MLB record for non-pitchers in a single season. Here are the top five strikeout streaks:

Adam Dunn, 2012 White Sox: 32 games Aaron Judge, 2017 Yankees: 32 games (and counting) Brad Hawpe, 2007 Rockies: 26 games Geoff Jenkins, 2001 Brewers: 26 games Mike Cameron, 2001 Mariners: 26 games

Of course, all those strikeouts come with an awful lot of production. Judge went into Tuesday's game hitting .289 with a .420 on-base percentage, and he leads the AL in runs (88), home runs (36), walks (87), slugging percentage (.608), and OPS (1.028).

The Yankees would love for Judge to cut down on the strikeouts, but as long as he's hitting like this, they'll live with them.

Quick hits