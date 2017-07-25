MLB Tuesday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Encarnacion's slam saves Tribe
Plus John Lackey plunks four batters, the rumor mill churns and more from Tuesday around baseball
The 2017 non-waiver trade deadline is now only six days away, and, to mark the occasion, we made seven predictions leading up to the big day. Make sure you check that out. Now here's a recap of the day in MLB ...
Tuesday's scores
- Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 2 (box score)
- New York Yankees 4, Cincinnati Reds 2 (box score)
- Houston Astros 5, Philadelphia Phillies 0 (box score)
- Milwaukee Brewers 8, Washington Nationals 0 (box score)
Toronto Blue Jays
Oakland Athletics
- Tampa Bay Rays 5, Baltimore Orioles 4 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 3, Detroit Tigers 1 (box score)
- Cleveland Indians 11, Angels 7 in 11 innings (box score)
- Texas Rangers 10, Marlins 4 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals 3, Rockies 2 (box score)
- Atlanta Braves at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)
- New York Mets at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Francisco Giants
Encarnacion saves Indians from rough night
Tuesday night could've been a bad one for the first-place Tribe. First, the rival Royals won their seventh in a row (despite, it would seem, their decision to carry 14 pitchers on the 25-man roster) and momentarily pulled even with the Indians in the wins column. Meantime, the Indians blew a 7-0 lead over the Angels. The Indians built that lead in the second, squandered it, and didn't score again until the 11th.
Speaking of the 11th, Edwin Encarnacion provided the margin of victory with a walk-off grand slam. Such a moment, of course, calls for some Tom Hamilton on the mic ...
Hammy, anyone?#WWWWWindians#RallyTogetherpic.twitter.com/4wE5bR5AxW— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 26, 2017
That's EE's 21st homer of the season. Said homer also took him from 997 career RBI to 1,001 career RBI. Oh, and it also made for the Indians' fifth straight win. As such, Cleveland now maintains a slim 1-1/2 game lead over KC in the AL Central.
Nats sense need for pitching after Jackson struggles
Edwin Jackson became a part of the Nationals' rotation only because fifth starter Joe Ross underwent Tommy John surgery. The veteran retread pitched well against the Angels in his first big-league start of 2017, but against the Brewers on Tuesday night things didn't go quite so swimmingly ...
To be fair, just three of those seven runs were earned. However, Jackson had as many home runs allowed as strikeouts, and that's not the stuff of a passable outing.
Speaking of home runs allowed by Jackson on Tuesday night, regard this smash by Eric Thames ...
Whoa, @EricThames. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kxEyRPTmAA— MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2017
Golly, we say. Jackson's now allowed seven home runs in 17 innings this season. That may have a little something to do with this ...
If true, this might be a case of misplaced priorities. The Nats are all but locks to win the NL East, and they have a rotation front four that's the envy of almost every other team in baseball. The fifth starter of winds up being nothing more than a bullpen arm in the playoffs, so they might be better served by homing in on a true reliever.
Yes, the trade for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson helped matters, but bullpen depth is still a concern in D.C. Addressing that or adding a center fielder might be a better use of their dwindling resources as the deadline approaches.
No. 99 hits a bomb, but it's not the No. 99 you think
Diamondbacks righty Taijuan Walker entered Tuesday night's start against the Braves with zero home runs in 41 career plate appearances. Let's just say he got on the board in a big way ...
Taijuan Walker helps his own cause with a long home run into the left-field seats, notching the first of his career in the 5th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/AOGRkqq2sW— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 26, 2017
Yep, that's a massive tater by No. 99. This No. 99, of course, happens to be a pitcher. The digits ...
That's the longest home run by a pitcher since Jon Gray's 467-foot crank in 2015, but that one took place at Coors Field. Yes, Chase Field is a hitter's haven, but it's not quite Planet Coors.
North Side-South Side tensions in Wrigley?
So here's this regarding Tuesday's Cubs starter John Lackey and his cross-town opponents ...
Lackey hit Jose Abreu in the first and then plunked three batters in the fifth (all with two outs). In the bottom of the fifth, Sox starter Carlos Rodon countered by drilling Ian Happ , at which point plate ump Lance Barksdale warned both benches.
Also, Lackey succeeded in sticking in the craw of Sox broadcaster/gentleman-at-large Hawk Harrelson ...
Cubs & White Sox fans, I present Hawk vs Lackey - The Crosstown Throwdown. @WGNNews@WGNTVpic.twitter.com/PqOFJtHluf— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 25, 2017
You can bet your sweet bippy, people. Yes, these same two teams get together on Wednesday and Thursday, this time on the South Side.
Yankees pull off rare run-scoring triple play
So here's how Todd Frazier 's first home at-bat as a member of the Yankees went ...
Well then. That's a 6-3-5-4 in the books, and since the final out was not a force play Gary Sanchez was able to score the first run of the game. As you might expect, run-scoring triple plays are not exactly common ...
So that's the first time such a thing has happened in more than a decade, and it's just the seventh time since 1930. It's a run, I suppose.
Herrera bat-flips on flyout
A central tenet of bat-flip best practices is that you should be certain that the ball is gone before you flip thine implement in righteous celebration. This lesson was lost on Odubel Herrera on Tuesday night ...
Dear Odubel Herrera,— Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017
If you're going to rock the bat flip, make sure it's gone. pic.twitter.com/qqZQbPS3yw
That was a well-struck baseball, and in the end it was a deep flyout and thus unworthy of bat-flippage. Then again, members of the 2017 Phillies must take their moments of bravado where they can find them.
Red hot Contreras homers again
Not many players are more locked in than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras these days. Contreras clubbed his 16th home run of the season -- and fourth homer in his last six games -- in the first inning of Tuesday afternoon's game against the White Sox. He went down and got a Carlos Rodon fastball, yanking it out to left field.
Check it out:
Down and in.— MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2017
Deep and out. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/31e1A0wKWY
Not too many players can get around on a ball down there that quickly and still have the strength to drive it out of the park. It wasn't a bad pitch at all. Most hitters get eaten up by a fastball down there and swing over top of it. Not Contreras though.
Going into Tuesday's game Contreras, 25, was hitting .308/.357/.692 with three doubles and four home runs in nine games since the All-Star break. Take it back even further and Contreras is hitting .313/.374/.652 with eight doubles and 10 home runs in his last 31 games. Pretty great month for the sophomore backstop.
Also Tuesday was a pretty special day for Contreras in other ways, as he was part of 10-year-old Daniel Rodriguez 's birthday celebration at Wrigley ...
Well done, Cubs.
Trade rumors
- The Athletics are reportedly prioritizing a young center fielder in any Sonny Gray trade. They are said to be particularly interested in Yankees outfield prospect Estevan Florial , who represented New York in the 2017 Futures Game.
- Speaking of Gray, the Braves reportedly remain interested.
- The Yankees and A's are reportedly working on a deal that would send Gray and 1B Yonder Alonso to New York.
- The Rangers are letting teams know RHP Yu Darvish will be available in the "right deal," reports ESPN. Reports over the weekend indicated Texas would hold on to Darvish and try to make a run at a wild card spot.
- Even after acquiring LHP Jose Quintana , the Cubs remain engaged with the Tigers about RHP Justin Verlander , reports Fox Sports. The $70 million or so left on Verlander's contract is a big sticking point, however.
- The Royals continue to look for rotation help even after acquiring RHP Trevor Cahill from the Padres on Monday, reports FanRag Sports. Cahill's bullpen experience allows the team to move him into a relief role should they add another starter.
- Jon Morosi tweets that the Brewers and Tigers are still talking about a deal involving 2B
Ian Kinsler
and RP
Justin Wilson
- Marc Topkin has a list of teams that have scouts at Tuesday night's Rays-Orioles game.
- More from Morosi: The hang-up in the Cubs-Tigers talks regarding SP Justin Verlander centers around money.
- MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan reports that the Rockies may have interest in trading for Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy .
- Buster Olney says the Giants are open to moving SPs Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija .
- According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Pirates may be buyers leading up to the deadline.
Quick hits
- Astros 2B Jose Altuve is in the middle of a truly historic month. He came into Tuesday hitting .507 in July, and has a chance to become only the eighth player in history to bat .500 or better in a calendar month with at least 80 plate appearances.
- Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg will not go for an MRI despite leaving his last start after being unable to get loose, according to the Washington Post. Strasburg saw a doctor and remains day-to-day. According to the team, he had "some nerve impingement that has been alleviated." It's possible he'll make his next start.
- The Cardinals placed OF Dexter Fowler on the 10-day DL with a left forearm strain, the team announced. Outfield prospect Harrison Bader was called up in a corresponding move. Bader is hitting .297/.354/.517 with 19 homers in 97 Triple-A games this year.
- Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Kiermaier has been out since June 8 after suffering fracture in his hip running through first base.
- The Marlins have placed 1B Justin Bour on the DL with a right oblique strain.
- The Cardinals have placed SP Adam Wainwright on the DL with mid-back tightness.
