MLB Tuesday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Lackey plunks four in Cubs win

The 2017 non-waiver trade deadline is now only six days away, and, to mark the occasion, we made seven predictions leading up to the big day. Make sure you check that out. Now here's a recap of the day in MLB ...

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 2 (box score)

7, 2 (box score) Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

North Side-South Side tensions in Wrigley?

So here's this regarding Tuesday's Cubs starter John Lackey and his cross-town opponents ...

Pitchers with 4 HBP in a game vs #WhiteSox (1913-present)



John Lackey 7/25/2017



that's it — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 25, 2017

Lackey hit Jose Abreu in the first and then plunked three batters in the fifth (all with two outs). In the bottom of the fifth, Sox starter Carlos Rodon countered by drilling Ian Happ , at which point plate ump Lance Barksdale warned both benches.

Also, Lackey succeeded in sticking in the craw of Sox broadcaster/gentleman-at-large Hawk Harrelson ...

Cubs & White Sox fans, I present Hawk vs Lackey - The Crosstown Throwdown. @WGNNews@WGNTVpic.twitter.com/PqOFJtHluf — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 25, 2017

You can bet your sweet bippy, people. Yes, these same two teams get together on Wednesday and Thursday, this time on the South Side.

Yankees pull off rare run-scoring triple play

So here's how Todd Frazier 's first home at-bat as a member of the Yankees went ...

Well then. That's a 6-3-5-4 in the books, and since the final out was not a force play Gary Sanchez was able to score the first run of the game. As you might expect, run-scoring triple plays are not exactly common ...

Run-scoring Triple Plays since 1930:

NYY - Today

SEA - 5/27/06

KCR - 6/3/77

SDP - 6/13/73

BAL - 9/10/64

BAL - 6/23/54

CHC - 4/30/37 — Jim Passon (@PassonJim) July 25, 2017

So that's the first time such a thing has happened in more than a decade, and it's just the seventh time since 1930. It's a run, I suppose.

Herrera bat-flips on flyout

A central tenet of bat-flip best practices is that you should be certain that the ball is gone before you flip thine implement in righteous celebration. This lesson was lost on Odubel Herrera on Tuesday night ...

Dear Odubel Herrera,



If you're going to rock the bat flip, make sure it's gone. pic.twitter.com/qqZQbPS3yw — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017

That was a well-struck baseball, and in the end it was a deep flyout and thus unworthy of bat-flippage. Then again, members of the 2017 Phillies must take their moments of bravado where they can find them.

Red hot Contreras homers again

Not many players are more locked in than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras these days. Contreras clubbed his 16th home run of the season -- and fourth homer in his last six games -- in the first inning of Tuesday afternoon's game against the White Sox. He went down and got a Carlos Rodon fastball, yanking it out to left field.

Check it out:

Not too many players can get around on a ball down there that quickly and still have the strength to drive it out of the park. It wasn't a bad pitch at all. Most hitters get eaten up by a fastball down there and swing over top of it. Not Contreras though.

Going into Tuesday's game Contreras, 25, was hitting .308/.357/.692 with three doubles and four home runs in nine games since the All-Star break. Take it back even further and Contreras is hitting .313/.374/.652 with eight doubles and 10 home runs in his last 31 games. Pretty great month for the sophomore backstop.

Also Tuesday was a pretty special day for Contreras in other ways, as he was part of 10-year-old Daniel Rodriguez 's birthday celebration at Wrigley ...

Well done, Cubs.

Trade rumors

The Athletics are reportedly prioritizing a young center fielder Sonny Gray trade. They are said to be particularly interested in Yankees outfield prospect Estevan Florial , who represented New York in the 2017 Futures Game.

trade. They are said to be particularly interested in Yankees outfield prospect , who represented New York in the 2017 Futures Game. Speaking of Gray, the Braves reportedly remain interested.

The Yankees and A's are reportedly working on a deal Yonder Alonso to New York.

to New York. The Rangers are letting teams know RHP Yu Darvish will be available in the "right deal," reports ESPN. Reports over the weekend indicated Texas Longhorns would hold on to Darvish and try to make a run at a wild card spot.

will be available in the "right deal," reports ESPN. Reports over the weekend indicated would hold on to Darvish and try to make a run at a wild card spot. Even after acquiring LHP Jose Quintana , the Cubs remain engaged with the Tigers about RHP Justin Verlander , reports Fox Sports. The $70 million or so left on Verlander's contract is a big sticking point, however.

, the Cubs remain engaged with the Tigers about RHP , reports Fox Sports. The $70 million or so left on Verlander's contract is a big sticking point, however. The Royals continue to look for rotation help even after acquiring RHP Trevor Cahill from the Padres on Monday, reports FanRag Sports. Cahill's bullpen experience allows the team to move him into a relief role should they add another starter.

from the Padres on Monday, reports FanRag Sports. Cahill's bullpen experience allows the team to move him into a relief role should they add another starter. Jon Morosi tweets that the Brewers and Tigers are still talking about a deal involving 2B Ian Kinsler and RP Justin Wilson .



and RP . Marc Topkin has a list of teams that have scouts at Tuesday night's Rays-Orioles game.

